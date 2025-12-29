DJ Amundi MSCI Pacific Ex Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Pacific Ex Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D) (MPXG LN) Amundi MSCI Pacific Ex Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D): Net Asset Value(s) 29-Dec-2025 / 11:00 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Pacific Ex Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D) DEALING DATE: 24-Dec-2025 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 45.9888 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 77943 CODE: MPXG LN ISIN: LU2469335298 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: LU2469335298 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MPXG LN LEI Code: 22210085PY3LW5RGLP55 Sequence No.: 412930 EQS News ID: 2252008 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

December 29, 2025 05:00 ET (10:00 GMT)