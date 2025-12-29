London-based consultancy GlobalData says Poland could add between 3 GW and 4 GW of solar annually through to the middle of the next decade.Poland is on course to reach 59.1 GW of cumulative solar capacity by the end of 2035, according to analysis by UK consulting company GlobalData. GlobalData said it expects Poland to add 3.7 GW of solar in 2025, taking total capacity to 24.9 GW. The consultancy is forecasting around the same amount of solar will be deployed in 2026, 2027 and 2028, with annual deployments of 3.7 GW and 3.8 GW, before the figure begins to drop slightly. This trend is expected ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...