DataM Intelligence 4 Market Research LLP: Advanced Rocket and Missile Propulsion Systems Market to Reach USD 77.58 Billion by 2032 as Hypersonic Programs and Strategic Defense Modernization Accelerate

AUSTIN, Texas and TOKYO, Dec. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to DataM Intelligence, the Advanced Rocket And Missile Propulsion Systems Market reached USD 38.79 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 77.58 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 9.05% during the forecast period 2025-2032.

This growth reflects a fundamental realignment of global defense priorities. Nations are rapidly modernizing missile arsenals, investing in hypersonic platforms, and upgrading propulsion architectures to achieve greater range, higher maneuverability, faster response times, and enhanced survivability in contested environments.

By 2031, propulsion systems will no longer be viewed as subsystems alone. They will be recognized as strategic enablers of deterrence, precision strike dominance, and next-generation aerospace superiority.

Why Advanced Propulsion Systems Are Becoming Central to Defense Strategy

The expansion of the advanced rocket and missile propulsion systems market is driven by three structural forces reshaping global security dynamics.

Hypersonic weapons programs are moving from experimental phases into deployment roadmaps. These systems demand propulsion technologies capable of sustained high-temperature operation, variable thrust control, and extreme structural integrity under hypersonic conditions.

Geopolitical tensions and regional conflicts are accelerating missile defense and counter-strike investments. Governments are prioritizing propulsion systems that enable longer range, faster launch readiness, and improved accuracy across tactical and strategic missile platforms.

. Governments are prioritizing propulsion systems that enable longer range, faster launch readiness, and improved accuracy across tactical and strategic missile platforms. Material science and propulsion chemistry have advanced significantly. Innovations in high-performance metals, energetic compounds, and additive manufacturing are enabling lighter, stronger, and more efficient propulsion components.

As a result, propulsion systems are now treated as mission-critical technologies rather than commodity hardware.

Market Segmentation Analysis

By Propulsion Type

Advanced rocket and missile propulsion systems compounds account for approximately 57% of total market value in 2024, equivalent to around USD 22.1 billion.

This dominance reflects growing reliance on high-energy propellants, advanced solid and hybrid fuels, and chemically engineered materials that deliver higher thrust-to-weight ratios and improved burn efficiency.

Advanced propulsion metals represent the remaining 43%, or about USD 16.7 billion.

High-performance metals are essential for combustion chambers, nozzles, casings, and structural components exposed to extreme heat and pressure. Demand is rising for alloys that balance thermal resistance with weight reduction.

According to DataM Intelligence analysis, compound-based propulsion systems will continue to lead value creation, while advanced metals remain indispensable for structural and thermal performance.

By Platform

Sponge and ingot forms collectively account for approximately 46% of market demand, or USD 17.8 billion in 2024.

These formats are widely used in forging and high-strength component manufacturing for missile casings and propulsion housings.

Plates and powders represent around 38%, or USD 14.7 billion, driven by their use in advanced fabrication techniques, including additive manufacturing and precision machining.

From a strategic standpoint, powder-based materials are gaining importance as additive manufacturing adoption increases across aerospace and defense supply chains.

By Component

Aerospace and defense dominate the component segmentation, accounting for approximately 64% of total market value, equivalent to USD 24.8 billion in 2024.

This reflects the core application of propulsion systems in missiles, space launch vehicles, and military aerospace platforms.

Chemical processing represents around 11%, or USD 4.3 billion, driven by propellant formulation and energetic material processing.

Power generation and automotive, together with medical and industrial applications, account for the remaining 25%, primarily linked to dual-use technologies and advanced materials research.

By Application

Tactical missiles represent the largest application segment, accounting for approximately 34% of global market value, or USD 13.2 billion in 2024.

Their importance lies in battlefield responsiveness, mobility, and precision strike capability.

Ballistic missiles account for roughly 27%, or USD 10.5 billion, reflecting ongoing investments in strategic deterrence and missile defense penetration capabilities.

Cruise missiles contribute approximately 22%, or USD 8.5 billion, supported by demand for long-range, low-observable strike systems.

Hypersonic missiles, while currently representing around 12%, or USD 4.7 billion, are the fastest-growing segment. According to DataM Intelligence analysis, hypersonic applications will experience double-digit growth through 2032 as programs mature.

Regional Dynamics

United States

The United States remains the largest single market, accounting for approximately 41% of global revenue, or around USD 15.9 billion in 2024.

Key Drivers:

Large-scale hypersonic weapon development programs

Continuous missile modernization initiatives

Strong domestic defense industrial base

Sustained R&D funding for propulsion innovation

By 2032, the U.S. market is projected to exceed USD 32 billion, maintaining its global leadership position.

Europe

Europe accounts for approximately 26% of the market, supported by joint missile programs, NATO defense alignment, and growing investment in advanced propulsion technologies.

Asia-Pacific

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing regional market, driven by expanding missile programs, space launch ambitions, and defense modernization initiatives across multiple countries.

Competitive Landscape

The major global players in the market include Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, RTX Corporation, Boeing Company, BAE Systems plc, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc., Safran S.A., Thales Group, General Dynamics Corporation and L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Propulsion focus: Solid rocket motors, hypersonic propulsion integration, missile sustainment systems

Technology strengths:

Lockheed Martin is a system-level leader, integrating advanced solid propulsion, boost-glide systems, and hypersonic propulsion architectures into next-generation missile platforms. Strong emphasis on propulsion efficiency, thermal protection, and extended range.

Primary markets served: United States, NATO allies, Indo-Pacific defense programs

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Propulsion focus: Large solid rocket motors, strategic missile propulsion, space and missile boosters

Technology strengths:

Northrop Grumman is a core supplier of large-diameter solid rocket motors for strategic deterrence and missile defense. Deep expertise in high-energy propellants, advanced casting techniques, and long-life propulsion systems.

Primary markets served: United States, allied missile defense programs

RTX Corporation

Propulsion focus: Tactical missile propulsion, air-breathing missile engines, propulsion subsystems

Technology strengths:

RTX (via Raytheon heritage) excels in compact, high-performance propulsion systems for air-defense and strike missiles, including integration with seekers and guidance for optimized lethality.

Primary markets served: United States, Europe, Middle East, Asia-Pacific

Boeing Company

Propulsion focus: Missile booster systems, space launch propulsion integration, experimental hypersonics

Technology strengths:

Boeing focuses on system integration of propulsion with airframes, supporting missile interceptors, strategic systems, and space-launch derivatives.

Primary markets served: United States, international defense and space customers

BAE Systems plc

Propulsion focus: Missile propulsion subsystems, solid propellant technologies, ramjet integration

Technology strengths:

BAE Systems is strong in European missile propulsion innovation, including ramjet-powered missile concepts and next-generation energetic materials designed for range and survivability.

Primary markets served: United Kingdom, Europe, Middle East

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc.

Propulsion focus: Solid rocket motors, liquid rocket engines, hypersonic propulsion

Technology strengths:

Aerojet Rocketdyne is a pure-play propulsion specialist, supplying solid and liquid propulsion systems for missiles, space launch vehicles, and hypersonic weapons. It is widely viewed as a backbone supplier to the U.S. missile industrial base.

Primary markets served: United States, allied government programs.

From a competitive perspective, long-term defense contracts, intellectual property depth, and propulsion-specific R&D investment will define leadership through 2032.

What Will Define the Market by 2031-2032

By 2031, the advanced rocket and missile propulsion systems market is expected to surpass USD 72 billion, driven by:

Expansion of hypersonic missile programs

Increased missile defense and deterrence spending

Adoption of advanced materials and additive manufacturing

Integration of propulsion systems with guidance and control technologies

According to DataM Intelligence analysis:

Tactical and ballistic missiles will remain the largest demand segments

Hypersonic missiles will deliver the fastest growth

Aerospace and defense will dominate component demand

The U.S. will retain the largest regional market share

By 2032, propulsion systems will be central to next-generation missile dominance and aerospace superiority, shaping defense strategies worldwide.

