Montag, 29.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Insider-Alarm bei FUTR: Scott Paterson kauft wie ein Besessener!!
PR Newswire
29.12.2025 12:48 Uhr
BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 29

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust PLC at close of business on 24 December 2025 were:

565.78c per share (US cents) - Capital only
580.48c per share (US cents) - Including current year income
418.90p per share (pence sterling) Capital only
429.78p per share (pence sterling) - Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the tender offer of 9,810,979 ordinary shares on 23rd May 2022, the Company has 29,448,641 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 2,181,662 shares which are held in Treasury.

4. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).


