29.12.2025 13:00 Uhr
Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club (AEDC): Equestrian Show Like Never Before: Global Showjumping Elite to Compete at the UAE President Cup Showjumping with Record AED 3.24 Million Prize Pool

Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club to host the UAE's highest-value CSI5 showjumping event, bringing together the nation's top patrons and international elite riders.

ABU DHABI, UAE, Dec. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This January, Abu Dhabi will take centre stage on the global sporting calendar as Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club (ADEC) hosts the UAE President's Cup International Showjumping from 7-11 January 2026, delivering five days of elite competition, curated entertainment, and elevated lifestyle experiences.

Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club hosts the UAE President's Cup International Showjumping from 7-11 January 2026

Featuring the highest record prize pool offered for showjumping in the UAE, worth AED 3.24 million, the championship will welcome the world's top-ranked riders, world-class horses, and key patrons of the sport, compete for one of the most prestigious five-star (CSI5*) across five days of top-tier competition. The event is held under the supervision of the Fédération Équestre Internationale (FEI) and the UAE Equestrian and Racing Federation.

Hosted at Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club, a historic institution established in 1976 and long recognised as a pillar of equestrian sport in the UAE, the UAE President's Cup reflects ADEC's continued role in shaping the region's equestrian future while reinforcing Abu Dhabi's position as a global hub for elite showjumping.

The championship will feature three concurrent international competitions:

  • CSI5* with total prize money of €718,000 (approximately AED 2.85 million)
  • CSI2* offering €74,000 (approximately AED 295,000)
  • CSIYH1* for young horses with €20,000 (approximately AED 80,000)

This multi-tiered format reinforces ADEC's commitment to developing the sport at every level, expanding the sport's global reach while positioning Abu Dhabi as an international hub for equestrian excellence.

International Elite Line-Up

The championship will welcome a distinguished field of FEI-ranked international riders, including:

  1. Daniel Deusser
  2. Emanuele Gaudiano
  3. Henrik Von Heckerman
  4. Janika Sprunger
  5. Joe Stockdale
  6. Abdel-Qader Saïd

A World-Class Venue and Spectator Experience

This 5-star event will be held at ADEC's state-of-the-art 54-acre equestrian and lifestyle destination, designed to deliver an exceptional experience for both athletes and spectators. The venue features FEI-standard indoor and outdoor arenas, air-conditioned stables, lush grass paddocks prioritising horse welfare, an on-site veterinary clinic, and extensive training and hacking tracks.

Beyond the competition, spectators can enjoy a comprehensive programme of hospitality, entertainment, and lifestyle activations, including:

  • Premium hospitality experiences
  • Curated food and beverage pop-ups at The Arcades Courtyard, alongside premium restaurants such as Homebakery, BKRY, Espresso Lab, and more.
  • Family-friendly children's activities and equestrian experiences
  • Live entertainment and a closing ceremony

Beyond the arena, the UAE President's Cup Showjumping is designed as a full-scale entertainment spectacle. Across five extraordinary days, guests can expect curated hospitality experiences, live entertainment, family-friendly activations, exclusive merchandise, and immersive moments created for every age group. From elite sport to elevated lifestyle, this is more than a competition, it's a celebration of excellence, elegance, and unforgettable experiences.

Tickets & Access

General admission is free. For a more elevated experience, Horsemen's Lounge Day Passes and Table Packages are available via Platinumlist: https://adec.platinumlist.net/?utm_source=prmedia&utm_medium=PRL&utm_campaign=PrMedia

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2852353/Abu_Dhabi%C2%A0Equestrian_Club.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/equestrian-show-like-never-before-global-showjumping-elite-to-compete-at-the-uae-president-cup-showjumping-with-record-aed-3-24-million-prize-pool-302650136.html

