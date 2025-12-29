Anzeige
Montag, 29.12.2025
Insider-Alarm bei FUTR: Scott Paterson kauft wie ein Besessener!!
29.12.2025 13:12 Uhr
SLOVAKIA TRAVEL: Where winter slows down

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia, Dec. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A journey defined by silence, the scent of snow-covered forests, sweeping mountain views, and the steady rhythm of your own breath - this is cross-country skiing. For it's devoted followers, it is far more than a sport. Along seemingly endless trails stretching from the Little Carpathians to the majestic Tatras, skiers become part of the landscape, discovering nature's quiet beauty and a rare sense of harmony.

Widely regarded as one of the healthiest winter activities, cross-country skiing engages the entire body, builds endurance and offers a deeply immersive outdoor experience.

"Cross-country skiing in Slovakia is a perfect blend of professionally groomed trails and exceptional panoramic scenery. With a network of around 600 kilometres of routes, Slovakia offers trails of varying difficulty for both recreational skiers and experienced athletes. It is a key attraction for winter tourism and plays an important role in regional development," says Matej Fekete, Director General of SLOVAKIA TRAVEL.

The Heart of Slovakia: A Cross-Country Haven

Central Slovakia stands out as one of the country's premier destinations for cross-country skiing, offering more than 240 kilometres of groomed trails. Popular areas include the Kremnica Mountains, the surroundings of Šachticky, and the well-known winter resort of Donovaly.

Cross-country skiing in Slovakia is most famously associated with the Skalka area near Kremnica, renowned for it's consistently high-quality trail preparation for both classic and skate techniques.

The trail network in the Kremnica Mountains is unique in that it connects the historic town of Kremnica with the regional capital, Banská Bystrica. Under favourable snow conditions, skiers can travel from the Kordíky ski area via Králiky and Suchý vrch all the way to the Foncorda district of Banská Bystrica - an experience few destinations in Europe can offer.

From Donovaly, skiers can reach the Šachticky ski resort or the picturesque mining village of Špania Dolina on cross-country skis.

Ski Mountaineering: Exploring Slovakia's Untouched Winter Landscapes

Beyond alpine skiing, cross-country skiing, and winter hiking, Slovakia offers exceptional opportunities for ski mountaineering on groomed ski slopes, such as those in Tatranská Lomnica or Štrbské Pleso in the High Tatras, also Liptov region offers particularly diverse ski mountaineering terrain.

SLOVAKIA TRAVEL is the national organization responsible for promoting tourism in Slovakia. It's main mission is to develop tourism in both the domestic and international markets.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/slovakia-travel-where-winter-slows-down-302650141.html

