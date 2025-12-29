Anzeige
Montag, 29.12.2025
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.12.2025 12:24 Uhr
Nuclear Diamond Batteries, Inc. (OTCID: WEDG) Announces Completion of Corporate Name Change Following FINRA Processing

Mesquite, NV, Dec. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesquite, NV December 29, 2025

GlobeNewsWire- Nuclear Diamond Batteries, Inc. (OTCID: WEDG) ("the Company") today confirms that FINRA has completed processing of its corporate name change, and the Company's new name is now reflected across OTC Markets and FINRA records as of December 29, 2025. Trading will continue under the ticker symbol WEDG.

The Company's new name aligns with its business direction following the acquisition of a controlling interest in Atomiq, Inc., which holds a nuclear diamond battery patent portfolio including one issued patent and additional applications pending divisional processing. This strategic position in Atomiq forms the foundation for the Company's development roadmap and the branding transition to Nuclear Diamond Batteries, Inc. All future disclosures and corporate communications will reflect the Nuclear Diamond Batteries, Inc. identity.

"We're not simply rebranding - we are aligning the public identity with the assets we've actually acquired and the roadmap we're building," stated the Company's President David Tobias.

The transition reflects the Company's commitment to advancing and commercializing solid-state, ultra-long-duration energy systems through Atomiq's underlying technology base, positioning the Company for next-generation clean energy applications.

About Nuclear Diamond Batteries, Inc.

Nuclear Diamond Batteries, Inc. is developing next-generation "never charge" nuclear diamond battery systems based on betavoltaic energy conversion. These long-duration micro power sources leverage radioactive decay within engineered diamond semiconductor structures to deliver controlled electrical output for years to decades without maintenance or recharging. Through its subsidiary Atomiq, Inc., the Company is advancing patent-backed architectures in diamond semiconductor fabrication, charge conversion interfaces, and solid-state energy systems designed for aerospace, robotics, defense, medical implants, IoT, industrial monitoring, and space applications.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This release may contain forward-looking statements regarding expectations, plans, and projections related to the Company's business. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially.

Contact:

Nuclear Diamond Batteries, Inc.

Investor Relations

info@NuclearDiamondBatteriesInc.com


