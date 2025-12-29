New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - December 29, 2025) - DesignRush, a leading B2B platform, released its December 2025 ranking of the top web design agencies that help businesses improve digital experiences and reduce user drop-off.

Recent data from Conviva shows that 91% of consumers encountered frustrating digital service issues in the past year.

These problems have real consequences for businesses:

55% of users abandon online carts after poor experiences

50% switch to competitor platforms

39% cancel subscriptions

Websites and platforms with smooth, consistent experiences keep users engaged over six times longer.

The agencies on this list have built websites that address these issues, helping clients retain users and maintain engagement.

The top web design companies for December 2025 are:

1. eDesign Interactive

Location: Morristown, New Jersey, USA

Industries: CPG / Consumer Goods, Higher Education, Healthcare, Software / Technology, Fintech, Engineering / Construction, Hospitality

Website: edesigninteractive.com

Description: eDesign Interactive is a full-service digital agency known for transforming brands through powerful storytelling, high-impact design, and performance-driven digital experiences. Since 2004, their award-winning team of creatives, strategists, and technologists has partnered with organizations across industries to deliver standout web design, branding, motion graphics, and conversion-focused campaigns. With studios in the U.S. and Europe, eDesign helps brands captivate audiences and accelerate growth.

2. Baunfire

Location: San Jose, California, USA

Industries: Technology, B2B Services, Startups, Corporate Brands

Website: baunfire.com

Description: Baunfire is a digital design agency based in Silicon Valley focused on web design, user interface and user experience design, and strategic digital experiences. Its team of designers, developers, and strategists builds websites and creative assets rooted in research and brand clarity, supporting corporate brands and startups in expanding their online presence and engagement. Baunfire works with clients across industries by combining design strategy with development and analytics to support long-term digital goals.

3. Digital Silk

Location: New York, New York, USA

Industries: Web Design, eCommerce, B2B, Consumer Goods, Technology

Website: digitalsilk.com

Description: Digital Silk is a full-service web design agency with headquarters in New York City and additional offices across the United States. The firm creates custom websites, digital platforms, and brand experiences for B2B and B2C clients, integrating design, development, and digital strategy. Digital Silk's work spans custom web builds, responsive design, eCommerce design, and strategic online branding to support client goals across sectors, including consumer services, technology, and commerce.

4. GoingClear

Location: Lynnfield, Massachusetts, USA

Industries: B2B Web Design, Professional Services, Manufacturing, SaaS/Software, Startups

Website: goingclear.com

Description: GoingClear is a digital agency that specializes in web design and development for B2B companies and growth-oriented businesses. Since 2001, GoingClear has helped clients build and refresh websites, integrate CMS platforms, and support ongoing SEO and site optimization. The agency also provides creative services and post-launch support to help websites maintain performance and relevance after launch.

5. Willoughby Design

Location: Kansas City, Missouri, USA

Industries: Web Design, Branding, Lifestyle, Consumer Goods, Hospitality, Nonprofit

Website: willoughbydesign.com

Description: Willoughby Design is a creative and branding agency based in Kansas City known for strategic brand work and integrated design. Founded in 1978, the firm supports clients through web design, identity development, and brand strategy that reinforce clarity and engagement. Willoughby's experience includes visual storytelling and design systems for lifestyle, consumer goods, corporate, and nonprofit clients across markets.

6. CreateTheSite Inc

Location: Gilbert, Arizona, USA

Industries: Small Business, Service Providers, Professional Services, Local Businesses

Website: createthesite.com

7. WebEaze

Location: Camden, Delaware, USA

Industries: Small Business, Professional Services, Local Businesses

Website: webeaze.io

8. CC Website Design

Location: Brisbane, Australia

Industries: Small Business, Professional Services, Local Businesses

Website: ccwebsitedesign.com

9. Vertical Guru

Location: Fort Lee, New Jersey, USA

Industries: Professional Services, Healthcare, eCommerce, Retail, Hospitality

Website: verticalguru.com

10. Zero2app

Location: Wijnegem, Belgium

Industries: Design, Media & Communications, Entertainment, Social Networks

Website: zero2app.be

11. Chikara Digital

Location: San Jose, California, USA

Industries: Web Design, Branding, Local Services, Small Business Support

Website: chikara.digital

Brands can explore the top web design agencies by location, size, average hourly rate, and portfolio - all on DesignRush.

