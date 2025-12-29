DJ Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global UCITS ETF Acc (EPRA LN) Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Dec-2025 / 13:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 24-Dec-2025 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 63.5119 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4562025 CODE: EPRA LN ISIN: LU1437018838 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1437018838 Category Code: NAV TIDM: EPRA LN LEI Code: 222100QO3TG8Z3F0JO91 Sequence No.: 412979 EQS News ID: 2252146 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

