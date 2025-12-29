PT Mowilex Indonesia: Mowilex Marks Seven Years of Verified Carbon Neutrality, Accelerates Permanent Emissions Reduction

Key News Highlights:

Seven consecutive years of verified carbon neutrality, covering all Scope 1 and 2 emissions and significant elements of Scope 3.

Direct investment in on-site solar power at headquarters and manufacturing operations.

Shift from certification-led accounting toward infrastructure-based emissions reduction.

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Dec. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PT Mowilex Indonesia has marked seven consecutive years of verified carbon neutrality, reflecting a long-term and disciplined approach to emissions management while accelerating its transition toward permanent, infrastructure-based reductions.

Since first verifying its carbon footprint in 2018, Mowilex has expanded the scope and rigor of its carbon accounting to include all Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions, as well as significant elements of Scope 3. This has required progressively tighter operational boundaries, deeper engagement with suppliers, and closer integration of carbon management into operational and energy planning.

Emissions calculations are independently verified by SCS Global, in line with internationally recognized greenhouse gas accounting standards.

"Over time, carbon management has moved from being a reporting exercise to something that directly informs how we plan energy use, manage operations, and prioritize investments," said Yossy Tresinya Prameswari, Chief Supply Chain Officer of Mowilex Indonesia. "That shift has been essential in making emissions reduction practical and repeatable, not just aspirational."

Electricity represents the largest share of Mowilex's energy use, accounting for approximately 71 percent of total consumption. To address this, the company ensures that purchased electricity across its operations is matched with certified renewable energy sources, while simultaneously investing in on-site renewable generation to reduce reliance on the grid.

In 2025, Mowilex completed a large-scale rooftop solar installation at its Cikande manufacturing facility, designed to reduce plant electricity consumption by up to 25 percent. Earlier investments include rooftop solar installations at the company's Head Office, which have been supplying renewable electricity since 2023 and currently cover up to 25 percent of the building's power needs.

"We cover all Scope 1 and 2 emissions, and we include the parts of Scope 3 we can credibly measure today," said Niko Safavi, CEO of Mowilex Indonesia. "Scope 3 is the hardest part - anyone in manufacturing knows that - but ignoring it does not make it disappear. Real progress comes from execution and infrastructure, not certificates alone."

To further strengthen transparency and consistency, Mowilex has transitioned its carbon accounting framework to ISO 14064, an internationally recognized standard for greenhouse gas reporting.

Other information on Mowilex's environmental, social, and governance (ESG) approach is available at esg.mowilex.com.

About PT Mowilex Indonesia

Founded in 1970, PT Mowilex Indonesia, a subsidiary of Asia Coatings Enterprises Pte. Ltd., is a producer of premium decorative paints and coatings in Indonesia. The company pioneered water-based paint technology in Indonesia and is recognized for consistent product quality, strong brand trust, and a loyal customer base. Mowilex offers a wide range of environmentally friendly, low- and zero-VOC products and was recognized by Deloitte as one of Indonesia's Best Managed Companies for the fourth consecutive year in 2025, achieving Gold Standard status.

