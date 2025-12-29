Eco Innovation Group, Inc: Eco Innovation Group and WRA Holdings Announce Advancement of Conversion Technology Waste-to-Energy Initiative in Costa Rica

Projects to Support Renewable Energy Generation, Reduce Landfilling, and Deliver Environmental and Economic Benefits

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / December 29, 2025 / Eco Innovation Group, Inc. (OTC:ECOX) ("ECOX" or the "Company") and WRA Holdings, Inc. ("WRA") announce continued progress in the development of a national conversion technology waste-to-energy ("WTE") initiative across Costa Rica. The initiative is designed to address long-term municipal and agricultural waste management needs while supporting renewable energy generation and environmental sustainability objectives.

Transforming Costa Rica's Waste and Energy Landscape

Costa Rica faces a combination of environmental and infrastructure challenges, including:

Dependence on imported refined fuels due to the absence of domestic fossil fuel production and refining capacity

Reliance on imported non-organic fertilizers

Municipal landfill capacity constraints in multiple regions

The need to complement existing hydroelectric resources with diversified renewable energy solutions

The proposed WTE facilities are intended to support national efforts to reduce landfilling, improve waste processing efficiency, and enhance energy resilience while maintaining Costa Rica's long-standing environmental stewardship goals.

"Costa Rica has an opportunity to address waste management, energy resilience, and environmental protection through integrated infrastructure solutions," said Cornel Alvarado, President and Chief Executive Officer of WRA Holdings, Inc. "Our focus is on developing systems that can operate within existing municipal frameworks, reduce long-term environmental burdens, and create durable economic value for the communities they serve."

A Scalable, Long-Term Infrastructure Approach

WRA is advancing the evaluation and development of multiple municipal solid waste and agricultural waste conversion facilities in several provinces across Costa Rica. Each proposed facility is designed to:

Process residential, commercial, and agricultural waste streams

Generate renewable electrical energy and other value-added outputs

Support employment through construction and long-term operations

Enable complementary community-oriented development elements where appropriate, subject to local planning and approvals

Project scopes, locations, and development timelines remain subject to regulatory review, permitting, financing, and final contractual arrangements.

Municipal Engagement and Concession Framework

WRA has entered into discussions and preliminary arrangements with municipal stakeholders regarding long-term waste processing and energy generation solutions. Certain sites under evaluation contemplate concession-based frameworks that may include waste disposal agreements, power purchase arrangements, and municipal participation mechanisms, subject to final negotiation, regulatory approval, and execution of definitive agreements.

Any future concession arrangements would be structured to align with Costa Rican regulatory requirements and applicable municipal processes.

Diversified Revenue and Resource Utilization Model

The conversion technology program under evaluation contemplates multiple operational outputs, which may include:

Renewable electricity generation from organic waste streams

Recovery and processing of agricultural waste materials

Tipping or collection fees associated with municipal waste acceptance

Conversion of select waste streams into fuels, construction inputs, or agricultural products

Recycling and beneficial reuse of recovered materials

The objective is to maximize waste diversion while supporting circular-economy principles and reducing reliance on imported inputs.

Environmental, Social, and Community Considerations

Each proposed facility is intended to contribute to environmental improvement and community benefit objectives, which may include:

Reduction of landfill-related environmental impacts

Lower greenhouse gas emissions associated with waste disposal

Local employment opportunities and workforce development

Community participation mechanisms aligned with municipal frameworks

Specific environmental metrics, economic impacts, and community benefit structures will be finalized as individual projects progress through development stages.

Execution and Expertise

WRA's project team brings extensive experience in infrastructure development, environmental engineering, and public-private collaboration. The Company continues to engage with national and municipal authorities as projects advance through evaluation, permitting, and financing processes.

"This initiative reflects the broader direction we have been working toward since the WRA merger," said Richard Hawkins, Chief Executive Officer of Eco Innovation Group. "Waste-to-energy is not a standalone project for us. It is part of a larger infrastructure platform focused on environmental responsibility, disciplined development, and long-term alignment with municipal and national priorities. Our role is to ensure these initiatives are structured responsibly, governed appropriately, and executed in a way that supports sustainable outcomes over time."

To learn more about WRA's national infrastructure initiatives, investors may also review the Costa Rica Visioning Presentation and the Company's updated WRA fact sheet, each of which can be viewed at the following links:

View the full Costa Rica Visioning Presentation here

View the WRA Fact Sheet here

About WRA Holdings, Inc.

WRA Holdings, Inc. is a multinational infrastructure development and investment company focused on public-private partnership projects that drive economic growth, environmental renewal, and urban redevelopment. The company's flagship Costa Rica initiative integrates national rail, airport and logistics systems, port revitalization, waste-to-energy conversion, clean-water programs, and healthcare infrastructure to build a cleaner, more connected nation and foster regional connectivity and long-term prosperity across Central America. WRA Holdings operates alongside its U.S. construction affiliate based in Southern California, WRA Construction Inc., a Southern California-based general contractor with over 45 years of field experience. WRA Construction specializes in grading, underground utilities-including water, sewer, and storm drain systems-and advanced air-vacuum excavation services. The company is Gold Shovel Standard certified and employs trained union professionals dedicated to safety and quality. This domestic construction expertise complements WRA Holdings' international infrastructure capabilities, providing end-to-end project execution across markets.

About Eco Innovation Group, Inc.

Eco Innovation Group, Inc. (OTC: ECOX) is a Nevada corporation focused on providing strategic advisory and compliance services tailored to micro-cap and small-cap public companies and private enterprises preparing to enter the public markets. ECOX bridges the gap between under-resourced issuers and capital markets access by structuring and supporting share-exchange mergers, public offerings, and other transactions that create pathways for growth and shareholder value.

