Moro Corporation: Blackford Capital to Acquire Moro Corp.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI AND NATICK, MA / ACCESS Newswire / December 29, 2025 / Blackford Capital, Inc. and Moro Corporation (OTC:MRCR) today announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement under which Blackford Capital will acquire Moro Corporation in an all-cash transaction for a total enterprise value of approximately $34.2 million (or approximately $5.59 per share). Approximately, $3.3 million (or approximately $0.55 per share) of the purchase price is subject to certain escrow and holdback provisions of the merger agreement.

The transaction has been approved by the boards of directors of both companies and is subject to customary closing conditions. Stockholders of Moro Corporation holding the requisite majority of shares have approved the transaction. The transaction is expected to close promptly. Upon closing of the transaction quotation of the Moro Corporation's shares on the OTC will be suspended.

McGuireWoods LLP served as legal advisor to Blackford Capital. Harter Secrest & Emery LLP served as legal advisor and Paramax Corporation served as financial advisor to Moro Corporation.

About Blackford Capital

Founded in 2010, Blackford Capital is a private equity investment firm headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Blackford acquires, manages, and builds founder and family-owned, lower middle-market companies in manufacturing, distribution, and services. The firm has a track record of exceptional returns, a disciplined and relentless approach to value creation, a focus on operational excellence, and a compelling culture. The investment into Moro Corporation is Blackford's 20th platform investment, and 52nd acquisition. Blackford's honors include being named to the Inc. Founder-Friendly Investors and Inc. 5000 lists in 2024, as well as securing the 2024 USA Deal of the Year at the Americas M&A Atlas Awards and the 2024 Deal of the Year at M&A Advisor's International M&A Awards. The firm's professionals have been named to Crain's Detroit Notable Dealmakers, Crain's Detroit Notable Leaders in Finance, Crain's Grand Rapids Business Dealmaker of the Year, and the Grand Rapids 200 lists over the last year.

For more information, visit www.blackfordcapital.com.

About Moro Corporation

Moro Corporation is a construction products and services company, providing HVAC, electrical, structural steel, sheet metal ductwork and services to a variety of commercial and residential customers located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that contain words such as "experts," "contemplates," "anticipates," "plans," "intends," "believes," "will" and variations of such words or similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends, or that do not relate to historical matters. The forward-looking statements in this release include statements about the anticipated closing of the transaction. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, assumptions, and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, risks related to the satisfaction of the conditions to closing the transaction in the anticipated timeframe or at all and litigation or regulatory actions related to the proposed transaction. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by these forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Neil Kessler

nkessler@morocorp.com

SOURCE: Moro Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/blackford-capital-to-acquire-moro-corp.-1121837