Amundi Core Stoxx Europe 600 UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc (MEUH LN) Amundi Core Stoxx Europe 600 UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Dec-2025 / 13:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------ Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core Stoxx Europe 600 UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc DEALING DATE: 24-Dec-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 24.0619 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5015955 CODE: MEUH LN ISIN: LU2873560564 =------------------------------------------------------------------------ Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: LU2873560564 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MEUH LN LEI Code: 213800RFZBG42O5X1D89 Sequence No.: 412980 EQS News ID: 2252168 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

December 29, 2025 07:40 ET (12:40 GMT)