DJ Amundi Corporate Proceeds Bond UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Corporate Proceeds Bond UCITS ETF Acc (PLAN LN) Amundi Corporate Proceeds Bond UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Dec-2025 / 13:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Corporate Proceeds Bond UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 24-Dec-2025 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 9.8123 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 744000 CODE: PLAN LN ISIN: LU2370241684 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Category Code: NAV TIDM: PLAN LN LEI Code: 549300DGW633M4IHL895

December 29, 2025 07:40 ET (12:40 GMT)