CareCloud, Inc: CareCloud Appoints Chief Strategy Officer to Lead Enterprise AI Platform as Company Enters 2026 as Its Defining AI Year

Strategic leadership alignment positions CareCloud to scale execution, expand margins, and accelerate AI-driven innovation across ambulatory and hospital markets

SOMERSET, N.J., Dec. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCLD, CCLDO), ("CareCloud" or the "Company") a leader in healthcare technology and AI-powered solutions, today announced leadership promotions designed to align the organization for its next phase of growth and to position 2026 as a defining year for enterprise AI innovation across the Company's platform.

Effective January 1, 2026, A. Hadi Chaudhry will serve as Chief Strategy Officer, leading CareCloud's enterprise AI vision, platform innovation, and company-wide artificial intelligence initiatives. In parallel, Stephen Snyder will serve as Chief Executive Officer, continuing to focus on disciplined execution, financial performance, margin expansion, and scaling CareCloud's AI-enabled solutions across both ambulatory and hospital markets.

This leadership evolution reflects CareCloud's progression to a more execution-focused operating model while dedicating senior leadership capacity to accelerating AI development as a long-term competitive advantage.

"CareCloud has built strong momentum over the last several years," said Mahmud Haq, Executive Chairman of CareCloud's Board of Directors. "The Company has expanded margins, strengthened its financial profile, and successfully entered the hospital software market. This leadership alignment allows management to execute with greater focus while positioning 2026 as a pivotal year for scaling enterprise AI across the CareCloud platform."

Over the past two years, CareCloud has significantly strengthened its operational and financial foundation, delivering meaningful margin expansion, improving cash flow consistency, and remaining on track for its first year of positive earnings per share since going public- During this period, the Company also expanded into the inpatient software market through the acquisitions of Medsphere Systems and the HFMA MAP App, extending its reach across the full care continuum and materially increasing its addressable market.

"We have transformed CareCloud into a more resilient, more diversified platform," said Stephen Snyder. "As CEO, my priority will remain disciplined execution-scaling AI-driven growth, expanding margins, and delivering sustainable value for our shareholders."

"Artificial intelligence is rapidly reshaping healthcare operations," said A. Hadi Chaudhry. "As Chief Strategy Officer, my focus will be on advancing our enterprise AI platform, accelerating innovation across our solutions, and ensuring CareCloud remains at the forefront of applying AI to real-world healthcare workflows. We believe 2026 represents a major inflection point for AI adoption across our client base."

