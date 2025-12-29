IQST - IQSTEL Recaps a Transformational 2025, Highlighting NASDAQ Uplisting, Record Revenue Run Rate, Strategic Expansion, and First-Ever Dividend

NEW YORK, Dec. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IQSTEL Inc. (NASDAQ: IQST) ("IQSTEL" or the "Company") today issued a year-end shareholder recap highlighting a transformational 2025 marked by its successful NASDAQ uplisting, a revenue run rate of approximately $400 million, expanding profitability with a $2.7 million Adjusted EBITDA run rate, strategic growth in Fintech and Cybersecurity, and the announcement of the Company's first-ever shareholder dividend. The recap underscores IQSTEL's evolution into a diversified, technology-driven global services platform and outlines its forward momentum toward a $15 million EBITDA run rate in 2026 and a $1 billion revenue run rate by 2027.

IQSTEL - 2025 Shareholder Letter Recap

Dear Shareholders,

As we close 2025, I would like to take a moment to reflect on what has been a transformational year for IQSTEL-a year that fundamentally reshaped our company, strengthened our business platform, and positioned us for accelerated growth in the years ahead.

A Defining Milestone: Our NASDAQ Listing

In 2025, IQSTEL successfully completed its uplisting to NASDAQ through a Direct Listing, marking a defining milestone in our corporate journey. This achievement was the result of years of disciplined execution, transparency, and a steadfast commitment to building a scalable and profitable business. Our NASDAQ listing significantly enhances IQSTEL's visibility, credibility, and access to institutional capital as we continue executing our long-term growth strategy.

Strong Revenue Growth and Improving Profitability

Operationally, 2025 exceeded expectations:

We achieved a revenue run rate of approximately $400 million , reaching this level 5 months ahead of plan .





, reaching this level . Our business generated an Adjusted EBITDA run rate of approximately $2.7 million , reflecting continued progress toward sustainable profitability.





, reflecting continued progress toward sustainable profitability. We strengthened our financial discipline while continuing to scale our commercial platform.

These results demonstrate the strength of our core telecom operations and validate the strategy we have been executing over the last several years.

Evolution Toward High-Tech, High-Margin Businesses

During 2025, IQSTEL continued its strategic evolution beyond traditional telecom:

Our Fintech division now represents approximately 20% of our total revenue stream , providing diversification and higher-margin opportunities.





, providing diversification and higher-margin opportunities. We formally expanded our value proposition to include cybersecurity through our sibling company, Cycurion , reinforcing our focus on high-tech, high-margin services aligned with the needs of global enterprises and telecom operators.





, reinforcing our focus on high-tech, high-margin services aligned with the needs of global enterprises and telecom operators. We continued to integrate AI-driven capabilities (www.IQ2call.ai version 2.0 and www.AIRWEB.ai) across our platforms, improving efficiency, scalability, and customer engagement.

This transformation positions IQSTEL not just as a telecom operator, but as a technology-enabled global services platform.

First Dividend: A Statement of Confidence

One of the most meaningful moments of 2025 was the announcement of IQSTEL's first-ever dividend, payable in shares to shareholders of record as of December 15, 2025.

This dividend reflects:

Our confidence in the strength of our balance sheet,





Our clear commitment to increasing long-term shareholder value , and





, and Our belief that disciplined growth, capital discipline, and shareholder returns can-and should-go hand in hand.

Expanding Our Investor Base

20+ Institutional investors now hold approximately 5% of IQSTEL's outstanding shares, and during the second half of the year, management initiated a webinar roadshow aimed at institutional investors and family offices. These efforts are designed to clearly communicate our vision, strategy, and growth roadmap, while inviting long-term investors to participate in IQSTEL's next phase of growth through open-market purchases.

Looking Ahead to 2026 and Beyond

As we enter 2026, IQSTEL is focused on execution and scale:

Targeting a $15 million EBITDA run rate in 2026 , and





, and Advancing toward our long-term objective of achieving a $1 billion revenue run rate by 2027.

We believe we are at an excellent starting point to achieve these goals, supported by a strong commercial platform, diversified revenue streams, and a clear strategic direction.

Thank You

On behalf of the Board of Directors, the management team, and all IQSTEL employees, I would like to thank our shareholders for their trust and continued support. Many of you have been with us since the earliest days of our journey, and your confidence has been instrumental in bringing us to this point.

We look forward to building on the momentum of 2025 and delivering sustained long-term value in the years ahead.

We are building a corporation designed to last for decades.

Sincerely,

Leandro Iglesias

President & CEO

IQSTEL Inc.

Nasdaq: IQST

About IQSTEL Inc.

IQSTEL Inc. (NASDAQ: IQST) is a Global Connectivity, AI, and Digital Corporation providing advanced solutions across Telecom, High-Tech Telecom Services, Fintech , AI-Powered Telecom Platforms, and Cybersecurity. With operations in 21 countries and a team of 100 employees, IQSTEL serves a broad global customer base with high-value, high-margin services. Backed by a strong and scalable business platform, the company is forecasting $340 million in revenue for FY-2025, reinforcing its trajectory toward becoming a $1 billion tech-driven enterprise by 2027.

Safe Harbor Statement: Statements in this news release may be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions, or any other information relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend", "could" and similar expressions, as they relate to the company or its management, identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about our business based partly on assumptions made by management. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: our ability to successfully market our products and services; our continued ability to pay operating costs and ability to meet demand for our products and services; the amount and nature of competition from other telecom products and services; the effects of changes in the cybersecurity and telecom markets; our ability to successfully develop new products and services; our ability to complete complementary acquisitions and dispositions that benefit our company; our success establishing and maintaining collaborative, strategic alliance agreements with our industry partners; our ability to comply with applicable regulations; our ability to secure capital when needed; and the other risks and uncertainties described in our prior filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may and are likely to differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release, and IQSTEL Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release.

For more information, please visit www.IQSTEL.com.

Official Investors Landing Page: www.landingpage.iqstel.com

SOURCE iQSTEL