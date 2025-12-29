Acquisition brings an advanced, highly differentiated treatment for prostate cancer, strengthening Johnson & Johnson's longstanding commitment to innovation in the diseaseLead asset demonstrates potential to overcome key resistance pathways in prostate cancer through targeted tumor cell eradicationNEW BRUNSWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) (the "Company") today announced the successful completion of its acquisition of Halda Therapeutics OpCo, Inc. ("Halda"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company with a proprietary Regulated Induced Proximity TArgeting Chimera (RIPTAC) platform to develop oral, targeted therapies for multiple types of solid tumors, including prostate cancer, for $3.05 billion in cash."This strategic milestone underscores our commitment to redefining cancer treatment with breakthrough science and transformative medicines," said Jennifer Taubert, Executive Vice President, Worldwide Chairman, Innovative Medicine, Johnson & Johnson. "We are excited to formally welcome the talented Halda team to Johnson & Johnson and look forward to working together to achieve our shared goal of eliminating cancer."With this acquisition, Johnson & Johnson adds HLD-0915, a clinical-stage therapy for prostate cancer, building on the Company's nearly two decades of innovation in this disease area. HLD-0915 is a once-daily oral therapy that uses a novel RIPTAC platform with a precision cancer cell-killing approach that can overcome mechanisms of resistance to treatment. Additionally, the Company adds several earlier candidates for breast, lung and multiple other tumor types, based on RIPTAC technology, to its leading oncology portfolio. The novel technology may also enable the creation of transformative targeted therapies beyond oncology."Johnson & Johnson continuously seeks new ways to meet patient needs and deliver innovative therapies," said John C. Reed, M.D., Ph.D., Executive Vice President, Innovative Medicine, R&D, Johnson & Johnson. "Now that we have finalized this acquisition, we will focus on advancing the potential of this promising pipeline of novel product candidates and harnessing the powerful RIPTAC platform to discover more molecules in oncology and beyond."The acquisition will be accounted for as a business combination. With the transaction now closing in 2025, Johnson & Johnson expects dilution in Q4 2025 and 2026 earnings. The total dilution to Adjusted Earnings Per Share (EPS) of approximately $0.20 is expected to split equally between 2025 and 2026 based on the latest estimates for the non-recurring charge related to Halda employee equity awards, financing and integration costs. Johnson & Johnson will provide commentary on full year 2026 guidance during the fourth quarter earnings call on Wednesday, January 21, 2026.About Johnson & JohnsonAt Johnson & Johnson, we believe health is everything. Our strength in healthcare innovation empowers us to build a world where complex diseases are prevented, treated, and cured, where treatments are smarter and less invasive, and solutions are personal. 