Southwire Collects More Than 7,250 Toys for Toys for Tots

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / December 29, 2025 / Thanks to the generosity of the local community and Southwire's Project GIFT volunteers, the holidays will be a little bit brighter for kids across Carroll County.

For the 21st consecutive year, Southwire's Project GIFT hosted a toy collection to benefit Carroll County Toys for Tots, an organization dedicated to helping children in west Georgia. During the two-day drive, team members, community partners and local residents donated more than 7,250 toys.

Toys for Tots?is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit public charity created in 1991 by the U.S. Marine Corps with the mission of bringing joy to America's less fortunate children.

"There is no way [Toys for Tots] could be a success without Southwire," said Lindy Lukert, Toys for Tots coordinator for Carroll and Randolph counties. "We would be lost without Southwire's help. It's amazing how many people show up to give back to the community, and we are so grateful to partner with Southwire."

During the drive, Southwire stationed Project GIFT tractor trailers outside the Carrollton, Ga Walmart, where thousands of donated items were collected and placed into boxes. Some of the items collected included bikes, dolls, puzzles, action figures and much more.

"This is our 21st annual toy drive. Year after year, we have a goal to collect thousands of toys to give out to our communities," said Stefanie Anderson, senior giving back specialist. "I love seeing everyone come together - our team members, volunteers and the community. Seeing the outpouring of support and the connections that still exist in this world -that we all have a common goal to make sure that we all love and support each other - is my favorite aspect of this event."

As part of Southwire's commitment to Giving Back, the company contributed $20,000 to Toys for Tots, which was allocated for purchasing toys. Students participating in Southwire's 12 for Life program volunteered to pick out toys at local stores and assist with their delivery to the Project GIFT trucks.

"We are proud to see our 12 for Life students embracing the spirit of giving by participating in Toys for Tots," said Cameron Searcy, 12 for Life site leader. "Their involvement not only brings joy to children in need but also reflects the values of compassion and community that define our program. This experience empowers these students to make a meaningful impact beyond the classroom."

Several sponsors donated to the event including CDT Construction, MedImpact, RaLin, the University of West Georgia, West Georgia Technical College, Heart Wood Products, LLC, Phoenix Wood Products, Cintas, Jason Templeton State Farm, Tisinger Vance, 3:16 Healthcare, New Leaf Marketing and Gradick Communications.

Other sites participating in Toys for Tots efforts include Youngsville, Huntersville and Kent. Team members across multiple locations also spread holiday cheer through a variety of Giving Back efforts. Florence and Bremen supported the Salvation Army by participating in Red Kettle Bell Ringing, while DFW, York and Florence collected gifts for the Angel Tree program.

Pleasant Prairie contributed through Salvation Army collections while Lafayette gave back by collecting food for a local homeless shelter. Heflin assembled stockings for children through Hearts of Cleburne County and Fontana adopted a family to provide their holiday meal.

For more Southwire news, visit www.southwire.com/newsroom. To learn more about Southwire's commitment to Giving Back, visit www.southwire.com/sustainability.

