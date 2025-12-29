Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 29, 2025) - Playgon Games Inc. (TSXV: DEAL) (OTC Pink: PLGNF) (FSE: 7CR) ("Playgon" or the "Company"), a proprietary SaaS technology company delivering a 'state of the art' mobile live dealer technology and eTable games platform to online gaming operators globally is pleased to announce that it has executed a multi-year Software Development and License Agreement with Studioworks OÜ, a leading Estonia-based provider of branded live-dealer studio environments for the global iGaming market. Under the agreement, Studioworks will license Playgon's legacy Live Dealer Solution and engage Playgon to develop custom components supporting Studioworks' interactive gaming platform.

Under the terms of the Agreement, Playgon will deliver and fully support its legacy Live Dealer Solution for Studioworks, including all system setup, integration work, and ongoing platform maintenance. Playgon will manage the installation, testing, and operation of the software, develop required connections to Studioworks' systems and third-party services, and assist with the integration of Studioworks' promotional content and branding within the live-dealer interface. The Company will also oversee server management, updates, and technical performance while providing Studioworks with secure remote access and the necessary infrastructure to ensure a stable, high-quality live-dealer experience for operators and end users.

Studioworks will underwrite all operational expenses of the live dealer studio environment subject to Playgon receiving licensing fees for the use of its technology. Playgon's role is limited to the provision and support of its software platform and does not include ownership or operation of the studio facilities. This partnership is designed to align the interests of both parties, support long-term scalability, and generate consistent contractual revenue for Playgon as platform activity grows.

"We are pleased to partner with Studioworks, an organization with deep expertise in branded live-dealer studios and turnkey content delivery," said Darcy Krogh, CEO of Playgon Games. "This agreement marks an important milestone as Playgon returns to active operations following a lengthy hiatus during which we enhanced our platform and expanded our games portfolio. We look forward to working closely with Studioworks to drive long-term recurring revenue and further demonstrate the scalability and global commercial potential of our legacy Live Dealer Solution."

'As part of the imminent rollout of the new and unique Live Dealer product, Studioworks have throughout 2025 been searching for an innovative software partner to deliver an unparalleled user experience on a mobile focused level. Having operated in the Live Dealer sector of iGaming for 8 years and seeing very little industry change, Studioworks have spent all of 2025 developing new and exciting products," said Craig Hilton, CEO of Studioworks. "Playgon Games have shown to be by far the best option for content delivery for us. We are exponentially pleased to commence this partnership, we see real long-term value in Playgon's software and major growth potential for our innovative product with their support."

About Studioworks OÜ

Studioworks is a live casino gaming studio operator based in Tallinn, Estonia that specializes in providing live dealer streaming solutions for the online gaming industry. The company runs professional broadcast-grade studios offering a wide range of live casino table games such as roulette, baccarat, blackjack and other offerings, with branded suites and turnkey integration options for gaming operators. They focus on high-quality, real-time live dealer content delivered directly from their facilities to operators' platforms. For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.studioworks.ee.

About Playgon Games Inc.

Playgon is a SaaS technology company focused on developing and licensing digital content for the growing iGaming market. The Company provides a multi-tenant gateway that allows online operators the ability to offer their customers innovative iGaming software solutions. Its current software platform includes Live Dealer Casino and E-Table games, which through a seamless integration at the operator level, allows customer access without having to share or compromise any sensitive customer data. As a true business-to-business digital content provider, the Company's products are ideal turn-key solutions for online casinos, sportsbook operators, land-based operators, media groups, and big database companies. For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.playgon.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/279105

Source: Playgon Games Inc.