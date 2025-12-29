Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 29, 2025) - Boba Mint Holdings Ltd. (CSE: TNJ) (OTCQB: WERDF) ("Boba Mint" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is arranging a non-brokered private placement of a minimum of 2,500,000 common shares and a maximum of 7,500,000 common shares, at an issue price of $0.10 per share, for gross proceeds to the Company of a minimum of $250,000 and a maximum of $750,000 (the "Offering").

The Offering may close in one or more tranches, and the gross proceeds from the Offering are intended to be used for general working capital purposes and may also be allocated to supporting additional game development at WERD Studios.

It is expected that Mr. Andew Shore, the CEO and founder of WERD Studios, will subscribe for a minimum of 2,500,000 common shares under the Offering. The intended participation by Mr. Shore, an existing insider of the Company, in the Offering will constitute a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). Any participation by Mr. Shore will be exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements provided under MI 61-101 in accordance with Sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101. The exemption is due to the fact that neither the fair market value of the private placement, nor the fair market value of the consideration that may be paid by Mr. Shore under the private placement exceeds 25% of the market capitalization of the Company.

Closing of the Offering is subject to receipt of all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals, including the approval of the CSE. The securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

"The progress we are seeing with Amino has been extremely promising, particularly in terms of user growth and engagement. Our focus now is on continuing to support the business as we scale and build on this momentum," stated Andrew Shore, CEO and founder of WERD Studios.

About Boba Mint Holdings

Boba Mint Holdings is a forward-thinking blockchain gaming and digital innovation company that develops and invests, directly and through its wholly owned subsidiary WERD Studios, in innovative consumer apps and blockchain projects that blend cutting-edge technology, gamification, and real-world utility. Our mission is to create engaging products that people love using every day - and that make a positive impact.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the CSE policies) accepts responsibility for this release's adequacy or accuracy.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements". Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Boba's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur. Such statements include those relating to game development and the Company's expectations and plans. Although Boba believes the forward-looking information contained in this news release is reasonable based on information available on the date hereof, by their nature, forward-looking statements involve assumptions, known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Examples of such assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, assumptions, risks and uncertainties associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; future legislative and regulatory developments in the blockchain sector; the Company's ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favorable terms; mobile video game industry and markets in Canada and generally; the ability of Boba to implement its business strategies; competition; and other assumptions, risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While the Company may elect to, it does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements are described under the caption "Risk Factors" in Boba' Form 2A Listing Statement dated April 19, 2024 which is available on Boba's profile at http://www.sedarplus.ca and on the CSE website at https://thecse.com/listings/boba-mint-holdings-ltd/.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state, province, territory or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state, province, territory or jurisdiction. The securities issued pursuant to the Offering have not, nor will they be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons in the absence of U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements.

