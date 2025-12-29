DJ Amundi Global Treasury Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Global Treasury Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist (GTBG LN) Amundi Global Treasury Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Dec-2025 / 14:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------ Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Global Treasury Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist DEALING DATE: 24-Dec-2025 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 10.06 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2591528 CODE: GTBG LN ISIN: LU2977964027 =------------------------------------------------------------------------ Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: LU2977964027 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GTBG LN LEI Code: 2138003XASKMT5CYX832 Sequence No.: 412994 EQS News ID: 2252210 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

