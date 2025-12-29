DJ Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (D) (MSDU LN) Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 29-Dec-2025 / 14:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (D) DEALING DATE: 24-Dec-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 60.214 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5064184 CODE: MSDU LN ISIN: LU2059756754 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: LU2059756754 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MSDU LN LEI Code: 549300GISPIIUMKTYR80 Sequence No.: 412997 EQS News ID: 2252216 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

