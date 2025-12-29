Marking a significant step in enhancing patient experience across all group hospitals

PureHealth, the largest healthcare group in the Middle East, has announced the launch of the pilot phase of "Nada", an AI-powered service that functions as a secure digital assistant, supporting physicians by capturing and organising clinical notes from medical conversations in real time. The pilot has been rolled out across selected PureHealth healthcare facilities as part of the Group's efforts to enhance patient experience and improve the documentation and understanding of clinical information, through the deployment of advanced artificial intelligence technologies within a framework that prioritises patient privacy, data security, and compliance with relevant regulatory standards in the Emirate.

PureHealth introduces pilot phase of "Nada", an AI-based tool to assist doctors in documenting medical notes during patient visits (Photo: AETOSWire)

Developed specifically for use during clinical consultations, "Nada" enables physicians to focus fully on patients' needs, in line with a human-centred model of care that responds to even the most nuanced requirements. At the same time, the service reduces the need for manual notetaking and documentation during consultations, while ensuring that medical records remain accurate, comprehensive, and clinically reliable.

Shaista Asif, Group Chief Executive Officer of PureHealth, said: "Listening is the foundation of great healthcare. With 'Nada', we are strengthening the human connection at the heart of care by giving clinicians the freedom to truly engage with their patients. This is not about technology replacing human interaction, but about enabling it. By introducing 'Nada' across our local and global hospitals, we are enhancing the patient experience at scale and reinforcing our commitment to delivering care that is attentive, accurate and deeply human."

The pilot phase of "Nada" follows a rigorous, multi-phase evaluation and testing process conducted across SEHA's hospital network in the UAE. This included high-volume primary care settings, specialised services, and advanced, complex tertiary hospital environments.

The pilot phase will enable physicians and healthcare providers using "Nada" to reduce the time spent on clinical documentation by more than 50%, reclaiming an average of over two hours per clinician per day for direct patient care. The technology is also distinguished by its high levels of accuracy in capturing complex medical terminology and local dialects, supporting more precise clinical documentation and improving the quality and continuity of patients' medical records.

For patients, the benefits are tangible and immediate. Consultations become more personal and less transactional, with doctors able to maintain eye contact, listen more closely and engage more meaningfully. Patients experience clearer communication, fewer repeated explanations and greater confidence that their concerns, symptoms and care plans are accurately reflected throughout their healthcare journey.

By integrating ambient AI that listens only within the clinical consultation and structures medical information instantly, PureHealth is moving beyond traditional digitisation towards a new era of cognitive healthcare, where technology operates quietly in the background to support people rather than replace them.

The name "Nada" carries particular resonance in Arabic, where it is associated with gentle presence, attentiveness and calm clarity. In a healthcare context, it reflects the principle of being truly heard, a value that sits at the heart of PureHealth's approach to patient-centred care.

Through "Nada", PureHealth is demonstrating how advanced artificial intelligence can be responsibly embedded into clinical practice to enhance patient experience, strengthen healthcare systems and deliver meaningful, long-term impact for communities.

