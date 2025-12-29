Acronis, Inc.: Acronis Drives Security Momentum Through TRU Intelligence, Industry Recognition, and Platform Advancements

Analyst accolades, TRU research, and new product enhancements reinforce Acronis' security leadership while accelerating MSP-first innovation at scale

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, Dec. 29, 2025, a global leader in cybersecurityand data protection, is accelerating security momentum across the cybersecurity industry with AI-powered product innovation, deep threat intelligence, and strong third-party validation. Through a continued focus on the Acronis Threat Research Unit (TRU), expanded security capabilities, and a growing ecosystem of integrations, Acronis is solidifying its position as a platform built for real-world protection.

With its managed service provider (MSP)-first approach, Acronis helps managed service providers deliver stronger protection with less operational complexity. As cyber threats become increasingly sophisticated and scalable with AI, MSPs face pressure to scale security services efficiently. Acronis is investing in research, product development, and partner enablement to ensure MSPs can increase productivity to stay ahead of adversaries while improving margins and service quality.

Research-Led Security Momentum from Acronis TRU

Contributing to Acronis' accelerating security momentum is the Acronis Threat Research Unit, which has published 17 original pieces of threat research in 2025. The TRU Team's research dives deep into malware, ransomware, and active threat vectors, helping advance the broader security community's understanding of today's threat landscape. Most notable pieces of research in 2025 include:

FileFix in the wild! New FileFix campaign goes beyond POC and leverages steganography (https://www.acronis.com/en/tru/posts/filefix-in-the-wild-new-filefix-campaign-goes-beyond-poc-and-leverages-steganography/)

SafePay ransomware: The fast-rising threat targeting MSPs (https://www.acronis.com/en/tru/posts/safepay-ransomware-the-fast-rising-threat-targeting-msps/)

The DragonForce Cartel: Scattered Spider at the gate (https://www.acronis.com/en/tru/posts/the-dragonforce-cartel-scattered-spider-at-the-gate/)

Threat actors go gaming: Electron-based stealers in disguise (https://www.acronis.com/en/tru/posts/threat-actors-go-gaming-electron-based-stealers-in-disguise/)

From open source to open threat: Tracking Chaos RAT's evolution (https://www.acronis.com/en/tru/posts/from-open-source-to-open-threat-tracking-chaos-rats-evolution/)



Third-Party Recognition Reinforces Market Leadership

Acronis' momentum is validated by continued recognition from leading analystsand peer review platforms, including:

Canalys Global Cybersecurity Matrix (Q1'25) (https://www.acronis.com/en/resource-center/resource/canalys-cybersecurity-leadership-matrix/): Acronis was named a Champion in the 2025 Cybersecurity Leadership Matrix report (https://www.acronis.com/en/blog/posts/canalys-names-acronis-a-champion-in-cybersecurity-leadership-matrix-report/) where Canalys praised Acronis for its work with MSPs, citing an "MSP-first approach" and the "overall ease of doing business."

in the 2025 Cybersecurity Leadership Matrix report (https://www.acronis.com/en/blog/posts/canalys-names-acronis-a-champion-in-cybersecurity-leadership-matrix-report/) where Canalys praised Acronis for its work with MSPs, citing an "MSP-first approach" and the "overall ease of doing business." Frost & Sullivan Endpoint Security Radar (Q2'25) (https://www.acronis.com/en/resource-center/resource/frost-and-sullivan-frost-radar-endpoint-security/): Acronis was recognized as a Leader in Frost & Sullivan's Frost Radar Endpoint Security 2025 report (https://www.acronis.com/en/blog/posts/acronis-named-a-leader-in-frost-radar-endpoint-security-2025-report/), highlighting the company's leadership in both growth and innovation indices and its substantial future growth potential in shaping industry best practices.

in Frost & Sullivan's Frost Radar Endpoint Security 2025 report (https://www.acronis.com/en/blog/posts/acronis-named-a-leader-in-frost-radar-endpoint-security-2025-report/), highlighting the company's leadership in both growth and innovation indices and its substantial future growth potential in shaping industry best practices. IDC Cyber-Recovery MarketScape (Q3'25) (https://www.acronis.com/en/resource-center/resource/idc-recognizes-acronis-as-a-leader-in-the-2025-idc-marketscape-for-worldwide-cyber-recovery/): Acronis was recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Cyber-Recovery 2025 Vendor Assessment (https://www.acronis.com/en/blog/posts/idc-names-acronis-as-a-leader-in-the-2025-marketscape-for-worldwide-cyber-recovery/), marking the second time Acronis has earned this acknowledgement.

in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Cyber-Recovery 2025 Vendor Assessment (https://www.acronis.com/en/blog/posts/idc-names-acronis-as-a-leader-in-the-2025-marketscape-for-worldwide-cyber-recovery/), marking the second time Acronis has earned this acknowledgement. G2 Winter 2025 Grid Report for Endpoint Protection Suites (https://www.acronis.com/en/resource-center/resource/acronis-earns-top-placement-in-the-g2-winter-2025-grid-for-endpoint-protection-suites/): Acronis earned top placement in endpoint protection, reaffirming Acronis' commitment to delivering industry-leading cyber protection.

Rapid Product Innovation Expands Security Capabilities

Acronis continues to expand its security portfolio with launches and enhancements designed to reduce operational complexity and improve security outcomes, including:

Acronis Security Posture Management for Microsoft 365 (https://www.acronis.com/en/resource-center/resource/acronis-security-posture-management-for-microsoft-365/)

Acronis EDR Augmentation for Microsoft Defender Antivirus (https://www.acronis.com/en/blog/posts/augmenting-microsoft-defender-av-how-msps-can-respond-to-modern-threats-without-high-costs/)

Acronis use of Intel Threat Detection Technology (TDT) (https://www.acronis.com/en/pr/2025/acronis-and-intel-partner-to-deliver-efficient-ai-driven-threat-detection-for-endpoint-devices/)

Threat Detection Technology (TDT) (https://www.acronis.com/en/pr/2025/acronis-and-intel-partner-to-deliver-efficient-ai-driven-threat-detection-for-endpoint-devices/) Acronis SIEM Connector 2.0 (https://www.acronis.com/en/blog/posts/acronis-siem-connector-2-seamless-security-integration-for-msps/)

Acronis continues to simplify and strengthen MSP security offerings with Collaboration Security and Security Awareness Training, helping MSPs reduce risk from human error and secure remote work environments. To make deployment and management even easier, Acronis Cyber Protect Cloudoffers consolidated licensing bundles for Protected Workspace, Microsoft 365 Protection, and Cyber Resilience, enabling MSPs to tailor protection packages to practical use cases and customer needs. These enhancements allow MSPs to deliver comprehensive, cost-efficient security services without added complexity, improving operational efficiency, and customer satisfaction.

Proven Security Through Independent Validation

Acronis' security effectiveness continues to be validated through independent testing and certifications, including:

SE Labs AAA rating for EDR detections (https://www.acronis.com/en/blog/posts/acronis-xdr-earns-aaa-award-in-se-labs-advanced-security-test-for-edr-detection/): Acronis XDR achieved 100% Detection Accuracy and improved Legitimate Accuracy from 95% to 96%, resulting in a 98% Total Accuracy rating.

AV-Test Advanced Threat Protection (https://www.acronis.com/en/blog/posts/acronis-cyber-protect-cloud-shines-in-av-tests-advanced-threat-protection-evaluation/): Acronis recognized as 'Leader' in ATP evaluation.

MITRE ATT&CK Evaluations (https://www.acronis.com/en/blog/posts/mitre-att-and-ck-evaluations-acronis-achieves-high-efficiency-low-noise-big-impact-for-msps/): Acronis demonstrated low noise, high-fidelity detection, and operational impact for MSPs.



Expanding Integrations and the MSSP Ecosystem

Acronis is also extending its reach through ecosystem expansion, including new:

Fortinet FortiGate integrations (https://solutions.acronis.com/en-us/integrations/fortinet-fortigate/): Acronis and Fortinet partnered to deliver complete, natively integrated protection, accessible for organizations of any size and specifically built for MSPs.

Acronis MSSP Program (https://www.acronis.com/en/resource-center/resource/managed-security-service-provider-mssp-partner-program/): Enables managed security service providers to deliver MDR services on top of the Acronis platform as certified regional security partners.

"Security momentum isn't just about shipping new product features. It is truly about delivering protection that works at scale," said Gerald Beuchelt, CISO at Acronis. "True security momentum starts with understanding threats as they emerge and rapidly translating that insight into real-world protection. By combining deep threat research, fast-moving product innovation, and strong ecosystem partnerships, we're helping MSPs and organizations stay ahead of adversaries rather than reacting to them."

Looking ahead, Acronis will continue to advance its security platform by expanding the use of GenAI and automation to make protection more autonomous and easier to operate at scale. The company will also broaden the scope of protection to address emerging attack vectors, including GenAI-driven threats, while strengthening its portfolio through new solution releases informed by Acronis TRU research and partner insights. With this continued focus in threat research, platform innovation, and partner enablement, Acronis is setting the pace for modern cyber protection.

