New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + S&P 500 To End 2025 Trade This Week, Up 18% So Far This Year

NEW YORK, Dec. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on December 29th

Stocks are steady as Wall Street enters the final trading days of 2025 in a holiday-shortened week; markets close on New Year's Day and economic data will be light.

S&P 500 up 18% YTD, fueled by lower rates, strong earnings, and economic resilience; the index hit a record high last week and logged its best weekly gain in a month.

Investors eye Santa Claus rally-the last five sessions of the year plus two in January-while Fed meeting minutes on Tuesday may offer clues on future borrowing costs.

Opening Bell

Third Street Music School Settlement rings the Opening Bell

Closing Bell

Knorex (NYSE American: KNRX) celebrates its recent listing

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2852383/NYSE_market_update_Dec_29.mp4

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/5696973/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-advisory-pre-market-update--sp-500-to-end-2025-trade-this-week-up-18-so-far-this-year-302650160.html