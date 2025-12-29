Anzeige
Dow Jones News
29.12.2025 15:03 Uhr
VVV Sports Limited: Result of General Meeting

DJ VVV Sports Limited: Result of General Meeting - Completion of Acquisition of R3 Sport Limited 

VVV Sports Limited (VVV) 
VVV Sports Limited: Result of General Meeting - Completion of Acquisition of R3 Sport Limited 
29-Dec-2025 / 13:30 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
29 December 2025 

VVV Sports Limited 
 
("VVV" or the "Company") 
 
Result of General Meeting - Completion of Acquisition of R3 Sport Limited 

VVV Sports Limited, a company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands with its ordinary shares admitted to trading 
on the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market (under the ticker VVV), is pleased to announce that all the resolutions were 
duly passed by Independent Shareholders at the General Meeting of the Company held earlier today. 

Following the passing of the Resolutions: 

 -- the acquisition by the Company of R3 Sport has been completed, subject only to Admission, and the 
  300,000,000,Consideration Shares have been allotted to the Sellers. 
  
 
 -- Campana has exercised the Campana Warrants and the 100 million Campana Warrant Shares have been allotted to Campana 
  upon the payment of GBP1.2 million to the Company. 
  
 
 -- Samuel (Sam) Robert Kemp and Olivia Nichols have respectively been appointed as an executive Director and a  
  non-executive Director of the Company. 
  
 
Commenting, Jonathan Rowland, Executive Chairman of VVV, said: 

"This is another significant step towards becoming a leading Sports and Media Entertainment business specialising in 
Racket Sports and the fast-growing sports of Padel and Pickleball in particular.  The acquisition of R3 Sport will 
bolster and enhance the offering of VVV Sports and continue the momentum built during 2025.  In 2026 we will launch the 
Top Pickleball Series with the Wild Pickleball Agency and continue growing the R3 Sport brand in Padel and beyond, 
including Athlete Management, Tournaments, Venues, Brands and Media Production" 

Appointment of Directors 

Sam Kemp is an experienced operations and events leader with a strong track record across national governing bodies, 
sports participation and large-scale tournament delivery. As Managing Director of Operations, Tournaments and Events at 
R3 Sport, Sam has played a central role in shaping the organisation's rapid growth within the UK and international 
Padel landscape. 

Sam oversees the strategic and operational delivery of R3 Sport's projects, including the R3 Bullpadel Cup, a flagship 
international competition recognised for its strong player participation, high-quality delivery and professionalism. 
Sam has led the growth of the organisation's event portfolio, strengthened commercial partnerships and positioned R3 
Sport as a leader within the UK Padel scene. 

Prior to joining R3 Sport, Sam held roles within national governing bodies, including England Netball and the Lawn 
Tennis Association (LTA), where he contributed to participation growth, workforce and technology development and the 
modernisation of competition structures. He brings a blend of corporate discipline and dynamic leadership with proven 
expertise in operational strategy, event management, product innovation and multi-stakeholder leadership. 

Olivia Nichols is a seasoned strategic leader with 28 years of global experience delivering high-impact marketing, 
partnership, and project management initiatives across sport, financial services, tech, and travel. With a strong 
foundation in the sports industry, she spent 12 years at Mubadala Investment Company leading global sponsorship 
strategy and brand campaigns, managing major partnerships with SailGP, Formula 1, and both ATP and WTA Tennis. Her 
earlier roles include leading marketing for Yas Marina Circuit, home of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, and directing 
communications for the FIFA Club World Cup UAE. Her career spans senior roles at Emirates, Westpac, and Ouro Global, 
where she has consistently led cross-functional teams to drive brand growth, commercial value, and operational 
excellence through integrated marketing and end-to-end project delivery. 

Application for Admission and Total Voting Rights 

Application has been made for the New Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on the Access Segment of the Aquis 
Growth Market and dealings in the New Ordinary Shares are expected to commence on 30 December 2025. 

On Admission, the New Ordinary Shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing Ordinary Shares and will 
rank in full for all dividends and other distributions hereafter declared, paid or made on the ordinary share capital 
of the Company. 

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, the Company announces that, 
following the allotment of the New Ordinary Shares, the Company now has 699,302,718 Ordinary Shares in issue, each 
share carrying the right to one vote. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in Treasury. 

Accordingly, the above figure of 699,302,718 Ordinary Shares may be used by Shareholders i as the denominator for the 
calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their 
interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and 
Transparency Rules. 

Principal Shareholders 
 
Following the allotment of the New Ordinary Shares, the Company believes that the principal Shareholders in the Company 
are as follows: 

Shareholder       Number of Ordinary Shares    % of enlarged issued share capital 
 
Campana         200,000,000           28.59 
 
Jonathan Rowland    190,303,580           27.21 
 
Nikhil Mohindra     81,558,677            11.66 
 
Liwathon Ltd      53,230,890            7.61 
 
Linley Ltd       37,346,716            5.34

Words and expressions defined in the Circular have the same meaning in this announcement. A copy of the full text of the Circular is available at www.vvvsports.pro.

-Ends-

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

For further information please contact: 

The Company 
 
Jonathan Rowland        info@vvvsports.pro 

Aquis Corporate Adviser 
              +44 (0) 20 7469 0930 
AlbR Capital Limited

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation EU 596/ 2014 as it forms part of retained EU law (as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).

Additional Director Disclosures

Save as set out below, there is no further information regarding Sam Kemp or Olivia Nichols that is required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 4.9 of the Aquis Growth Market Access Rulebook. 

Director       Current Directorships/Partnerships    Past Directorships/Partnerships 

Sam Kemp       None                   None 

Olivia Nichols    Project ON FZ LLC             Caracoli (Holdings) Ltd 
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons 
closely associated with them. 
 
1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
a)      Name                        Jonathan Rowland 
 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status                   Executive Chairman of the Company 
 
                                   
b)      Initial notification /Amendment 
                             Initial 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer, or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
a)      Name                        VVV Sports Limited 
 
b)      LEI                         213800OEUSH43X859D83 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 

                                 ordinary shares of no par value 
 
                                   
       Description of the financial instrument, type of 
       instrument 
a)                                
     Identification code 

                                 ISIN: VGG9470B1004 
 
b)      Nature of the transaction              Receipt of Ordinary Shares as consideration 
 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)               190,303,580 Ordinary Shares at a deemed price of 1p 
                                 per share 
 
 
       Aggregated information                 
 
d)      - Aggregated volume                   
 
       - Price                       n/a
e)      Date of the transaction                 
 
f)      Place of the transaction              Off market allotment

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     VGG9470B1004 
Category Code: RAG 
TIDM:     VVV 
LEI Code:   213800OEUSH43X859D83 
Sequence No.: 413005 
EQS News ID:  2252208 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2252208&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 29, 2025 08:30 ET (13:30 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
