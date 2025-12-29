Anzeige
Montag, 29.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Insider-Alarm bei FUTR: Scott Paterson kauft wie ein Besessener!!
29.12.2025
PROCOMER: Costa Rica Strengthens Its Global Leadership in Medical Devices, Exporting Innovation to the World

  • The country has quadrupled its high-tech medical exports in less than a decade.

SAN JOSÉ, Costa Rica, Dec. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new analysis of the medical devices sector confirms that Costa Rica has emerged as one of the world's most dynamic, innovative and competitive hubs for the manufacturing and export of medical technology. According to The World's Health Is Made in Costa Rica, a study conducted by the Trade & Investment Promotion Agency of Costa Rica (PROCOMER), the country recorded an average annual growth rate of 22% in medical device exports between 2020 and 2024, reaching US$8.675 billion and consolidating its position as the 10th largest exporter globally and the world's leading exporter on a per-capita basis.

Manufacturing plant in Costa Rica.

Costa Rica also accounts for 52% of all new investment in the medical devices industry in Latin America and has become the third-largest global recipient of foreign direct investment (FDI) projects in this sector. Today, more than 100 companies from the United States, Germany, Ireland, Sweden, Japan, Spain and other markets operate in the country, covering specialized areas such as endoscopy, cardiology, orthopedics, ophthalmology, diagnostics and advanced surgical solutions.

This performance reflects Costa Rica's transition toward an economy driven by innovation, advanced manufacturing and high value-added production. Medical devices now represent 48% of the country's total goods exports and are shipped to markets across the Americas, Europe and Asia.

PROCOMER data show that, as of October this year, exports from the sector reached US$9.199 billion, representing 30% year-on-year growth and already surpassing the total value exported throughout 2024.

"Costa Rica exports diversity-of talent, capabilities and solutions that improve lives around the world. This industry proves that our ability to innovate and deliver cutting-edge technology knows no borders. Costa Rica not only attracts specialized investment; it manufactures and exports products with exceptionally high value added, supported by a unique value proposition that combines stability, skilled talent and a strong commitment to quality," said Laura López, CEO of PROCOMER.

Currently, Costa Rica exports 164 different medical device products to 88 markets, with key categories including needles, catheters and cannulas (41.5%), other medical devices (30.8%) and medical prostheses (14.5%). The United States remains the main destination, accounting for 66.5% of exports, followed by the Netherlands and Belgium.

The country's local supply chain has also strengthened significantly, supported by specialized providers in tooling, metalworking, plastics, sterilization, contract manufacturing, clean rooms and precision assembly. This ecosystem enables efficient operations while fostering knowledge transfer and raising industry standards among domestic suppliers nationwide.

A reliable and stable ecosystem for global investment

The PROCOMER study highlights that Costa Rica's leadership in medical devices is underpinned by a combination of key factors:

  • Economic, political and social stability
  • A competitive, renewable electricity matrix
  • Highly skilled human talent
  • Advanced productive and logistics infrastructure
  • Strong local supply-chain linkages
  • Three decades of accumulated experience in advanced manufacturing

Together, these strengths have allowed Costa Rica to move from basic manufacturing to highly precise, technologically sophisticated products, quadrupling the number of high-tech medical products exported in less than a decade.

The consolidation of the medical devices sector demonstrates its role as a structural pillar of Costa Rica's development model. Its multiplier effects are reflected in higher-quality jobs, deeper supplier integration, greater technology transfer and an expanding presence in global healthcare value chains.

Additional findings from the study indicate that the industry will continue to grow, driven by sustained international demand, ongoing innovation and strong collaboration between PROCOMER, the private sector, academia and global strategic partners.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2849461/Medical_Devices1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/costa-rica-strengthens-its-global-leadership-in-medical-devices-exporting-innovation-to-the-world-302647141.html

