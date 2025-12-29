BrooQLy, Inc.: Dynamic Aerospace Systems Highlights Strategic Expansions and U.S. UAV Innovation in Response to Increasing Demand for American-Built Drone Solutions

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN / ACCESS Newswire / December 29, 2025 / Dynamic Aerospace Systems (" DAS " or the "Company") (OTCQB:BRQL), a U.S.-based innovator in unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and autonomous logistics platforms, today announced its support for the FCC's Public Notice on Section 1709 of the FY25 NDAA and DAS's ongoing commitment to advancing American-Made drone technology amid heightened global demand for secure, domestically manufactured aerospace systems. As policymakers and defense stakeholders emphasize the importance of resilient supply chains and critical technology sovereignty, Dynamic Aerospace Systems underscores the strategic role of U.S. craft and innovation in meeting Government and commercial mission requirements. DRONELIFE+1

The FCC's Public Notice, released December 22, 2025, adds uncrewed aircraft systems (UAS) and UAS critical components produced abroad to the FCC's Covered List in accordance with Section 1709 of the FY25 NDAA. This action follows a national security determination by an Executive Branch interagency body that foreign-produced UAS and certain systems pose "unacceptable risks" to U.S. national security and safety, and directs the Commission to include such equipment on its Covered List.

"Our nation's leadership in aerospace must be matched by our ability to manufacture high-performance drone (UAV) platforms at scale in the United States," said the DAS leadership team. "As demand for American-built drone solutions grows across defense, logistics, and emergency response sectors, DAS stands ready to deliver aircraft that meet the most rigorous operational and compliance standards." DRONELIFE

Dynamic Aerospace Systems continues to pioneer advanced vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) and autonomous drone (UAV) technologies tailored for both Government and commercial use cases. The Company's product portfolio includes its Fortis Class of aircraft, featuring hybrid and electric rotor systems designed for long-range endurance, tactical resilience, and multi-mission adaptability, all engineered and manufactured in the U.S. to support national security and critical infrastructure operations. DRONELIFE

Recent milestones reinforcing the Company's strategic posture include:

Advancement of international partnerships - Memoranda of Understandings (MOUs) with global partners for autonomous delivery infrastructure and logistics networks, positioning Dynamic Aerospace Systems' technology in key markets abroad. dynamicaerosystems.com

Demonstration of military-grade capabilities - Successful showcases of DAS platforms to U.S. military commands, including engagement with Air Force Global Strike Command, reaffirming the relevance of American drone (UAV) innovation to defense mission sets. Yahoo Finance

Scale-ready manufacturing objectives - Ongoing efforts to expand domestic production capacity, ensuring ready access to advanced drone solutions for U.S. Government and commercial customers. DRONELIFE

"As industry and government converge on the need for secure, capable aerial systems, we believe that robust domestic manufacturing and innovation will be a decisive factor," DAS CEO, Kent Wilson, added. "Dynamic Aerospace Systems is committed to driving this vision, delivering technology that empowers safety, security, and economic growth both at home and abroad."

About Dynamic Aerospace Systems (DAS):

Dynamic Aerospace Systems is a Nevada-incorporated business dedicated to developing innovative aerospace technologies, with a focus on advanced drones (UAVs) for military defense and commercial applications. Committed to engineering excellence and strategic partnerships, DAS delivers reliable, high-performance solutions to meet the evolving needs of the aerospace industry. The Company's common stock is traded on the OTCQB Market under the ticker symbol "BRQL."

