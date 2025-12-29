DP World Advances Nature-Positive Port Infrastructure With Living Seawalls at Jebel Ali and in the Americas

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / December 29, 2025 / DP World has reached a significant milestone in sustainable port design with the completion of the first phase of its Living Seawalls installation at Jebel Ali Port in Dubai, UAE. The company deployed 1,000 eco-engineered panels that transform traditional flat seawall surfaces into vibrant marine habitats where biodiversity can flourish.

DP World Installs Living Seawalls at Jebel Ali Port to Support Marine Biodiversity

Developed in partnership with Living Seawalls, a science-led program of the Sydney Institute of Marine Science, each panel features varied shapes and textures that mimic natural rock formations - creating new opportunities for marine species to attach, grow, and thrive in coastal areas historically limited in habitat value.

Once fully scaled to 6,000 panels by 2028, the project will form the region's longest continuous waterfront structure dedicated to supporting functioning ecosystems while maintaining operational efficiency.

"Ports play a critical role in coastal resilience," said Abdulla Bin Damithan, CEO and Managing Director, DP World in the GCC region. "This program shows how infrastructure can support trade while restoring natural habitats."

Biodiversity monitoring is scheduled to begin in 2026 to contribute to global knowledge on how ports can support ecological resilience - an important step in DP World's Ocean Strategy and support of global biodiversity targets under the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework.

Building on Global Success, Including in the Americas

The Jebel Ali initiative builds on DP World's global Living Seawalls portfolio, which includes impactful projects across the Americas.

In Ecuador's deep-water terminal at Posorja, DP World has begun installing eco-engineered pilings as part of its deep-water port expansion. These Living Seawalls panels are designed to mimic natural marine environments such as rock pools and mangrove roots, providing new habitats for marine species and advancing ecological restoration alongside economic development.

By the end of 2025, a total of 21 pilings at Posorja will be equipped with Living Seawalls panels, complemented by robust biological monitoring to generate scientific data on the relationship between hydraulic infrastructure and marine biodiversity.

"The installation of the Living Seawalls at Posorja represents a significant advancement in our sustainability journey," said Carlos Merino, CEO of DP World in Colombia, Ecuador, and Perú. "It's helping to set new standards for responsible port development that support both marine life and global trade."

DP World's Living Seawalls work in the Americas builds on earlier successes in Peru - where a pilot at the Port of Callao recorded dozens of marine species within a year - and reinforces how nature-inspired engineering can drive measurable environmental benefits while enhancing long-term coastal resilience.

Leading Sustainable Port Innovation

At DP World, sustainability and trade go hand-in-hand. Through initiatives like Living Seawalls, the company is demonstrating how modern port infrastructure can simultaneously support global commerce and restore ocean health. From the UAE to Latin America, DP World continues to pioneer nature-positive solutions that help ports become part of the solution to ecological challenges.

