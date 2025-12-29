Salt Lake City, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - December 29, 2025) - As 2026 approaches and families across the country set new goals for the year ahead, ReadyWise is encouraging households to make preparedness one of their most important New Year's resolutions. With unpredictable weather events, natural disasters, and supply disruptions becoming more common, being prepared is no longer optional-it's essential.

ReadyWise offers a wide range of innovative, shelf-stable food solutions designed to support preparedness at every level. From reliable emergency food kits for disaster readiness to freeze-dried fruits, vegetables, and complete meals with long shelf lives, ReadyWise helps families feel confident knowing they have access to food when it matters most.

"Preparedness looks different for everyone," said Norm Ramos, Marketing Director at ReadyWise. "For some, it's planning for regional weather events. For others, it's building peace of mind for their household or helping loved ones feel safer and more equipped. Our goal is to make preparedness approachable and achievable for every family."

As part of its New Year preparedness initiative, ReadyWise is inspiring households to think through key questions, including:

How are you preparing your home for disasters common in your area?

Do you have an organized emergency pantry or storage system?

Does your family have consistent access to food during an emergency?

Are your supplies easy to store, rotate, and use when needed?

To help families get started, ReadyWise is offering a limited-time free survival guide designed to walk households through the basics of emergency preparedness. As the new year begins, this downloadable resource makes it easier to plan ahead, build a reliable emergency food supply, and take the first steps toward long-term preparedness with confidence.

ReadyWise meals are designed for long-term storage, simple organization, and dependable nutrition, allowing families to focus on what matters most during an emergency: staying safe and together.

To learn more about ReadyWise products, preparedness tips, or to speak with a product specialist about creating a preparedness plan, call 800-393-2570 or visit www.readywise.com.

About ReadyWise

ReadyWise provides dependable, shelf-stable food solutions for households, organizations, and industries worldwide. With products ranging from emergency food kits and freeze-dried meals to private-label and institutional solutions, ReadyWise is committed to helping people prepare for the unexpected and protect what matters most.

ReadyWise

