Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 29, 2025) - Canadian communities, businesses and workers were forced to navigate historic uncertainty, shifting trade relationships, and a changing global landscape as 2025 tested the assumptions that have underpinned decades of economic stability. Yet amidst the turbulence, Canadian businesses of all sizes, sectors and regions didn't buckle under the pressure and took it upon themselves to lead.

"From tariffs to a federal election to a budget 18 months in the making, 2025 has truly tested the resolve, resilience and adaptability of businesses and leaders across Canada," said Candace Laing, President and CEO of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce. "As we celebrate our 100th anniversary as the voice of the national business community, it makes me incredibly proud to see how we met 2025's challenges head on. Businesses forged their own paths, exercised their own agency, and pushed ahead in pursuit of growth and excellence, even when the conditions weren't in their favour."

This year, the Canadian Chamber fought hard to support business success and resilience by providing data-driven insights for more informed decision making, advocating for business needs and influencing policymakers, and impacting businesses directly with timely information, networking and collaboration opportunities, and provided critical export and other services.

In 2025, the Canadian Chamber:

Launched ground-breaking tools like our Canada-U.S. Trade Tracker, our GDP nowcasting tool, and published first-of-their-kind reports that gave businesses and policymakers the data and insights they need to navigate a complex and changing economic landscape.

Advocated for governments at all levels to partner with business - not only to lessen the short-term impact of U.S. tariffs, but to reduce internal trade barriers and build long-term prosperity - through our All-In Canada Plan.

Convened senior business leaders, policymakers, government officials and industry experts from G7 nations at the 2025 B7 Summit in Ottawa to address global economic challenges and advance policy solutions that drive economic growth and stability.

Stood up for Canadian business by bringing the needs of businesses to the government and public's attention through extensive media engagement.

Highlighted major business trends and insights four quarters straight, broke down key stories in Canada's Economy, Explained , and decoded moves affecting our economic trajectory - showing the value in democratizing data toward better public policy and business decisions.

Expanded our national network, delivering more than 35 events that brought business leaders together to share insights, advance practical solutions and strengthen connections at a time when collaboration is increasingly critical.

"No matter how difficult this year has been, we can look back on it, and our accomplishments, with pride," Laing said. "Thanks to the trust, participation and collaboration of our members and our Canadian Chamber Network, we had the privilege of representing the needs of Canadian business not only at home but also on the world stage."

On top of our B7 Presidency engagement, the Canadian Chamber led six business-led missions to key international markets to support trade diversification and reinforce existing relationships. These efforts reinforced the role businesses play in translating trade relationships into real economic outcomes for Canadians.

"Though it may be government that writes the trade deals, it's businesses that turn them from paper into prosperity," Laing said.

As the Canadian Chamber enters its second century, our focus remains firmly on ensuring Canada's business environment keeps pace with economic and technological change.

"I am encouraged by what I see when I reflect on my first full year as President and CEO of the Canadian Chamber," concluded Laing. "And I'm energized when I think of the road ahead. I look forward to seeing what we'll accomplish next year."

Resources

Video: Year in Review 2025

To become a member: Chamber.ca/membership.

To learn more about Canadian Chamber resources, programs, and advocacy activities, visit Chamber.ca.

To learn more about our upcoming business missions, visit Chamber.ca/international-missions.

About the Canadian Chamber of Commerce - The Future of Business Success

The Canadian Chamber of Commerce is Canada's largest and most activated business network - representing over 400 chambers of commerce and boards of trade and more than 200,000 business of all sizes, from all sectors of the economy and from every part of the country - working to create the conditions for our collective success. The Canadian Chamber of Commerce is the undisputed champion and catalyst for the future of business success. From working with government on economy-friendly policy to providing services that inform commerce and enable trade, we give each of our members more of what they need to succeed: insight into markets, competitors and trends, influence over the decisions and policies that drive business success, and impact on business and economic performance.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/278959

Source: Canadian Chamber of Commerce