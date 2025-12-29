Hollywall Entertainment, Inc.: HWAL Inc., Engages International Investment Advisory Firm Qatar Consulting Inc.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / December 29, 2025 / HWAL Inc., formerly Hollywall Entertainment, Inc. (OTCID:HWAL), announces the engagement of multinational investment advisory firm Qatar Consulting Inc.

Qatar Consulting, Inc. ("QCI") has prioritized its global advisory services to support HWAL's strategic growth in the following areas:

To solicit potential buyers for HWAL's iconic music and entertainment catalog; and

To identify, evaluate, and procure income producing and asset rich merger and acquisition opportunities.

HWAL has expanded its focus to include acquiring, incubating, and operating "Real World Assets" within the industry sectors of hydrogen energy technologies, oil and gas, gold and other minerals.

As the first step in implementing the advisory relationship with QCI, HWAL recently announced the appointment to its Advisory Board of Mr. Ahmad Akl, a director at QCI who is based in Doha, Qatar. Mr. Akl is a highly regarded financial market analyst and economic expert with extensive experience in global and regional markets. Frequently featured as a trusted voice on leading international and regional financial platforms, including CNBC Arabia, Bloomberg, and Al Jazeera Media Network.

"Our team at Qatar Consulting is very excited to enter this engagement with HWAL," said Mr. Akl. "We believe the company and its assets are currently vastly undervalued. The shareholders of HWAL own an amazing and comprehensive music catalog with over 27,000 songs from a number of the world's best-known artists, the kind of asset most investors in this space could only dream of owning. We are very confident in our ability to build and maximize value for HWAL's shareholders," he continued.

HWAL will be announcing additional developments in the near future.

About Qatar Consulting Inc.

Qatar Consulting Inc., is a global financial consulting firm with a proven track record spanning nearly two decades in delivering sophisticated financial services to clients worldwide. QCI provides its expertise through operations in Doha, Qatar; Seoul, South Korea; Calgary, Alberta, Canada, and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The core of QCI's mission is guiding private companies toward significantly enhanced valuation through strategic go-to-market initiatives on major public exchanges, including the NASDAQ, NYSE, US OTC Markets, and Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE). QCI specializes in managing the complete transition from private to fully trading public entity, ensuring a seamless and successful journey for its clients.

About HWAL, Inc.

HWAL Inc. (OTCID:HWAL) is driving innovation in entertainment, Real World Assets, space archiving, and digital media assets. Through subsidiaries like Melody Trust, LLC, HWAL curates iconic cultural legacies, including working with Space Blue on the Lunaprise Moon Museum.

HWAL has curated and preserved over 27,000 music and visual arts assets, including rare and coveted music recordings, photos and videos, some which are unpublished, from countless legendary music recording artists including James Brown, Chuck Berry, Frank Sinatra, Count Basie, The Who, Dolly Parton, Ray Charles, Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jimi Hendrix, Marvin Gaye, Willie Nelson, Tina Turner, Mick Jagger, Janis Joplin, Grace Slick, Eric Clapton and the Yardbirds, Johnny Winter, Jefferson Airplane, Duke Ellington, Lena Horne, John Lee Hooker, Jerry Lee Lewis, Fats Domino, The Platters, John Travolta, Kenny Rogers, Hall and Oates, James Taylor, Bob Marley, Aretha Franklin, Etta James, Rod Stewart, George Jones, Alabama and hundreds of other music legends.

Corporate Communications:

HWAL, Inc.

https://hwal.net

info@hwal.net

https://x.com/TheHollywall

https://x.com/hwalnet

404-410-6500

SOURCE: HWAL, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/hwal-inc.-engages-international-investment-advisory-firm-qatar-consulting-inc.-1121914