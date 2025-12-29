The "Proposal Writing and Costs Benefit Analysis Workshop Training Course (Mar 12th Mar 13th, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This two-day workshop-style course uses case studies, practical writing sessions and exercises to hone participants proposal drafting skills and enhance their knowledge of cost benefit analyses.
Proposal writing skills are crucial for business success because they enable businesses to clearly communicate their ideas, secure funding and build partnerships. Well-written proposals articulate business ideas, projects or solutions and help stakeholders understand the scope, objectives and value that you are trying to communicate.
During this course the expert trainer will focus on the role of proposals in project management and how to conduct preparatory work before the proposal is completed. The course also covers lots of tips and techniques, and the importance of including a cost benefit analysis as part of the project.
This workshop will take participants through each step of the proposal writing process, from understanding why they are writing a proposal, to gathering information, writing and proofreading, through to creating the final, professional product.
Key topics in this course include:
- Developing a plan
- Proposals and contract law
- Writing effective proposals
- Writing executive summaries
- Developing a cost benefit analysis
The expert trainer will use a mix of theory plus lively and interactive training methods, including exercises, case studies, practice sessions and group discussions. This program is designed to help you develop your proposal writing skills.
During this highly interactive workshop, participants are encouraged to participate and discuss their experiences to get solutions to problems they have encountered.
Benefits of attending
By attending this course you will:
- Learn how to write a powerful proposals
- Expand your proposal drafting skills and techniques
- Understand how to evaluate proposals
- Gain the skills to write executive summaries
- Get to grips with proposal management processes
- Explore tips and techniques for preparing proposals that win contracts
- Understand methodologies used in developing a cost benefit analysis
Who Should Attend:
This course will be of particular interest to all those professionals who write and manage proposals, including:
- Commercial managers
- Bid and tender managers
- Project managers
- Business development managers
- Key account managers
- Marketing and sales professionals
Certifications:
- CPD: 12 hours for your records
- Certificate of completion
Key Topics Covered:
Day 1
Introduction to proposals
- Definition of a proposal
- Types of proposal
- Why write a proposal?
- Making your proposal responsive
Proposals and contracts
- Position in contract
- Difference between proposal and contract
- Is a proposal a binding contract?
- Letter of acceptance acceptance of a proposal
Writing a proposal
- Proposal development plan
- Where to begin
- Internal reviews
- Budget
- Proposal writing checklist
Proposal content: part 1
- Cover sheet
- Table of contents
- Executive summary
- Organisation information
- Project description
- Project work plan
Proposal content: part 2
- Human resource
- Project site
- Project monitoring
- Project risk and evaluation
- Proposed budget
- Attachments
- References
- Compliance
Day 2
Effective drafting
- Writing tips
- Words that often create confusion what to avoid
- Proof reading and editing skills
Submission of proposal
- Formatting and typing
- Page content
- Deadline date
- Team lead requirement
- Copying and distribution
Golden rules for successful proposals
- Write a persuasive summary
- Compelling story
- Customer focused
- Evaluation from customer perspective
- Winning executive summary
- Powerful presentation
Lessons learnt
- Tips and techniques
- Practical examples
Cost benefit analysis (CBA)
- What is CBA?
- Why do we need a CBA?
- What process calls for a CBA?
- What are the processes and methodologies used in developing a CBA?
Cost benefit analysis making the case for a project or proposal
- Develop the problem statement
- Define the objective and scope
- Formulate assumptions and identify constraints
- Document current status (status quo)
- Define alternatives with cost estimates
- Identify quantifiable benefits
- Identify non-quantifiable benefits
- Define alternative selection criteria
- Compare alternatives
- Report results and recommendations
Speakers:
Manoj Nair
SVM Contract Consultants
Manoj Nair is a Partner with SVM Contract Consultants. He has over 25 years of professional experience in consulting and training. He advises clients on how to improve their contracts and take preventative steps to reduce claims. He has advised companies in India and around the world on procurement/contract management processes, tender/bid management, FIDIC conditions of contract, vendor management, supply-chain contractual risk, contract negotiations, contract administration, claims management, contract drafting, bankruptcy laws and US FCPA and UK Bribery Act, anti-money laundering and counter terrorism financing, and dispute resolution.
He has worked with diverse clientele throughout his career including companies from the construction, energy, power, EPC, telecoms, IT, travel, insurance, manufacturing, media, banking and oil and gas sectors.
He has extensive training experience and has to date conducted 350+ corporate trainings, on topics including: contract drafting and negotiations, contract/procurement management, tender/bid management, outsourcing contracts, proposal writing, vendor management, negotiations for supply chain managers, FIDIC Conditions of Contract, US FCPA and UK Bribery Act, anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing, business case writing, claims management and negotiations.
