Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 29.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Insider-Alarm bei FUTR: Scott Paterson kauft wie ein Besessener!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
29.12.2025 16:38 Uhr
113 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GreenMoney Journal: Turbulence or Transformation: Capital & Inclusive Innovation

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / December 29, 2025 / GreenMoney Journal:

by Jackie VanderBrug, Head of Sustainability Strategy at Putnam Investments

The headlines suggest we're on the edge. Markets wobble. Technology flirts between hype and backlash. Heat waves and floods test our sense of control. Yet the greater uncertainty isn't in the markets or the weather - it's in us. Will we build toward belonging or retreat into division? Look closer, and you can see a quieter shift taking shape - one that suggests we might yet turn this turbulence into collective opportunity.

I've had the privilege to collaborate with two women who have helped spark that shift: Mary Ellen Iskenderian at Women's World Banking and Suzanne Biegel at Heading for Change. Mary Ellen has built a global network dedicated to giving low-income women access to financial tools - and by doing so, making them powerful economic actors. Suzanne, in her last months, asked me to steward the next phase of her gender-smart climate work: she didn't want a memorial; she wanted momentum.

What unites them is the belief that investing in, by and with women isn't a sideline, it's a frontier; that inclusion isn't a concession, it's an advantage. And that managing capital wisely, deploying it at scale, and connecting innovation with purpose are the way forward. This belief is translating into investable opportunities today and revealing what could lie ahead: new markets, new technologies, and new systems where women are not just included - they are leading.

Read Jackie's full article here - https://greenmoney.com/turbulence-or-transformation-capital-inclusive-innovation

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from GreenMoney Journal on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: GreenMoney Journal
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/greenmoney-journal
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: GreenMoney Journal



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/turbulence-or-transformation-capital-and-inclusive-innovation-1121930

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.