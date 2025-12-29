Anzeige
Montag, 29.12.2025
ACCESS Newswire
29.12.2025 17:02 Uhr
KOOKY INC: Kooky Launches Its First Cross-Border Music Production Project

Moon Sujin, ØZI, and Karencici Unite Korea and Taiwan's R&B Scenes

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / December 29, 2025 / Kooky has launched its first cross-border music production project, releasing "Tight Rope (feat. ØZI & Karencici)", performed by Korean R&B artist Moon Sujin in collaboration with Taiwan's leading next-generation musicians ØZI and Karencici.

More than a standard feature collaboration, Tight Rope marks the first fully curated cross-border music project led by Kooky, a fan-centric, data-driven platform redefining how artists collaborate and expand globally. The project was strategically designed by Kooky using in-depth analysis of regional fan demand, market responsiveness, and artistic compatibility-bridging Korea and Taiwan's contemporary R&B scenes through intentional creative alignment.

Following its release, the single debuted at No. 3 on the KKBOX Top 10 Debut Singles chart in Taiwan, validating Kooky's data-driven artist-matching approach and highlighting the project's strong local market impact.

The collaboration expanded into cross-border live performances. Moon Sujin joined ØZI and Karencici on stage in Taiwan, engaging directly with local audiences, before continuing performances in Korea. Through this expansion, the release moved beyond a digital collaboration into a shared fan experience, demonstrating the practical scalability of Kooky-led global music projects, supported by the Korea Creative Content Agency (KOCCA).

Looking ahead, Kooky plans to continue developing and scaling cross-border music production and live collaboration projects.

"Kooky is not just a K-POP platform-it's a data-driven ecosystem that analyzes real fan demand and creates growth opportunities for artists worldwide," said Hami Kim, CEO of Kooky Inc.

About Kooky

Kooky is a global K-POP platform active in over 180 countries, connecting fans and artists through creative participation. With more than 2.5 million users worldwide, Kooky enables fans to take part in real projects-from voting for concert cities to supporting cross-border artist collaborations-turning fandom activity into actionable insights that bridge fan culture and the global entertainment industry.

Contact
Hami Kim
CEO, Kooky Inc.
hami@kooky.io

SOURCE: KOOKY INC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/kooky-launches-its-first-cross-border-music-production-project-1091958

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
