Columbus, Ohio--(Newsfile Corp. - December 29, 2025) - Columbus Daylighting announced the expansion of its daylighting hydroexcavation services across Central Ohio, strengthening regional access to non-destructive digging methods used to support critical utility and infrastructure projects. The latest move positions Columbus Daylighting to serve more municipalities, contractors, and project managers requiring precise excavation to uncover utility lines and underground assets.





Columbus Daylighting Expands Access to Reliable Hydroexcavation Services Across Central Ohio



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/279129_4d6df035f46ec816_002full.jpg

Columbus Daylighting specializes in hydroexcavation, a process that uses pressurized water, air, or a combination of both to expose utilities without damaging buried infrastructure. The method allows teams to remove soil cleanly while reducing the risks associated with mechanical digging. The company's operators are union employees, and its fleet includes lightweight hydrovac units suited for urban and congested work environments. The expansion broadens access to these services in Columbus, New Albany, and other points throughout Central Ohio.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/279129_4d6df035f46ec816_003full.jpg

Company leadership said the wider service availability reflects ongoing investment in equipment, personnel, and transportation support trucks that allow onsite dumping and refilling. These capabilities help accelerate complex utility projects and reduce downtime for contractors. The company noted that the demand for daylighting hydroexcavation continues to rise as construction activity increases across Central Ohio.

"Our goal is to make safe, precise hydroexcavation more accessible for the contractors and project teams who rely on it every day," said Tonya Leavengood of Columbus Daylighting. "By expanding our presence across Central Ohio, we can support more utility work, more infrastructure improvements, and more community development projects that depend on accurate subsurface exposure."

The company's work includes exposing utility lines, potholing, and slot trenching for the installation of underground electric, water, sewer, telecommunication, and gas lines. Construction firms regularly rely on hydroexcavation to locate utility depth, length, and placement before moving ahead with project timelines. Columbus Daylighting said its service expansion is designed to meet the needs of both immediate and scheduled requests across the region.

Leavengood said the expanded coverage will also support growing needs related to road construction, commercial development, residential builds, and industrial projects. "Central Ohio continues to grow, and with that growth comes increased utility coordination," Leavengood said. "Our team is committed to delivering dependable daylighting hydroexcavation services that help move projects forward efficiently and safely."

The company emphasized that its hydrovac fleet is designed for accessibility in constrained job sites where traditional machinery cannot safely operate. The ability to reach tight areas, combined with high-powered suction systems, allows crews to complete work with minimal disruption to surrounding infrastructure. Columbus Daylighting said this approach supports utility planning processes by helping contractors identify underground layouts early in project development.

Local engineering teams and contractors often use hydroexcavation as part of potholing, a non-destructive method of confirming utility locations before excavation begins. The company noted that accuracy and speed are among the reasons clients choose hydroexcavation for projects that require minimal disturbance and reliable data. The expanded service area enables more organizations to incorporate the process into early-stage planning.

Columbus Daylighting has also strengthened its presence in New Albany and nearby communities as development activity in the area increases. The company said its expanded reach supports both short-term and long-term infrastructure requirements for public and private projects.

Leavengood said the company's focus remains on reliability, worker safety, and efficient project coordination. The announcement underscores Columbus Daylighting's broader commitment to supporting Central Ohio's growing infrastructure demands while maintaining service consistency for contractors. The company reiterated that its expansion is aligned with its mission to offer practical and dependable hydroexcavation support for utilities and construction teams throughout the region.

Columbus Daylighting said its operations continue to be guided by industry-standard digging methods intended to minimize risks to buried assets and reduce the need for extensive backfill or restoration. The company added that its expanded presence helps ensure more work sites can benefit from non-intrusive, environmentally conscious excavation options.

With increased calls for modern, safe digging practices across utility and construction sectors, Columbus Daylighting expects the expanded coverage to contribute to more efficient project scheduling and reduced disruption to surrounding infrastructure. The company said its team remains prepared to respond to both scheduled and immediate service needs.

About Columbus Daylighting

Columbus Daylighting is a Central Ohio hydroexcavation provider offering non-destructive digging services for utility exposure, daylighting, slot trenching, and construction support. The company serves contractors, engineers, and project managers across the region, delivering services designed to protect underground infrastructure and support efficient project execution.

The company operates a fleet of specialized hydrovac units suited for urban and regional applications. Columbus Daylighting is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, and supports projects across the greater Central Ohio area.

