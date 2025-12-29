Energy Enhancement System: EESystem Files for Preliminary Injunction to Block Unauthorized Use of Proprietary Wellness Technology

Legal action seeks to halt Jason Shurka and The Light System, Inc. from misappropriating EES intellectual property

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA / ACCESS Newswire / December 29, 2025 / Energy Enhancement System, LLC (EES), a global provider of advanced wellness technology, has taken decisive legal action to protect its proprietary innovations and the integrity of its licensed network.

On December 22, 2025, EES filed a Motion for Preliminary Injunction in the U.S. District Court for the District of Nevada. The motion seeks to immediately enjoin defendants Jason Shurka and The Light System, Inc., operating via thelightsystems.com and unifydhealing.com, with events and personal bio promoted on jasonshurka.com, from the unauthorized use of EES's intellectual property.

This filing is a critical step in defending the authenticity of the EE System technology, which powers an extensive global network with thousands of installations worldwide. The motion is supported by detailed evidence alleging contractual breaches, trade secret misappropriation, and trademark infringement. It aims to secure a court order preserving the exclusivity that EES licensed operators rely upon.

"We refuse to allow the unauthorized replication of our work to confuse the marketplace," stated Michael Bertolacini, Chief Executive Officer of EES. "EESystem is built on decades of research-supported development. By pursuing this injunction, we are decisively protecting our licensed partners who operate legitimate centers. We are committed to ensuring that when a client seeks an EES experience, they are receiving the authentic, proprietary technology they expect."

The filing follows EES's initial complaint on October 17, 2025, and an amended complaint on December 22, 2025. EES has requested expedited discovery to develop the factual record efficiently.

Despite the legal challenges, EES wellness centers across the globe continue to operate at full capacity, meeting increased demand. The company continues to invest heavily in R&D, ensuring that licensed centers receive exclusive training, updates, and support.

About Energy Enhancement System Energy Enhancement System, LLC is dedicated to advancing human health through proprietary energetic technology. With a global network of licensed wellness centers, EES provides innovative solutions designed to enhance energy fields and promote optimal well-being. To verify a licensed center or for more information, visit www.eesystem.com.

Media Contact Public Relations - EESystem Support@eesystem.com | +1 702-213-7435

SOURCE: Energy Enhancement System

