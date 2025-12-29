Anzeige
WKN: A0Q9ZL | ISIN: US2791581091 | Ticker-Symbol: ECHA
Tradegate
29.12.25 | 17:45
8,340 Euro
+3,47 % +0,280
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Lateinamerika
1-Jahres-Chart
ECOPETROL SA ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ECOPETROL SA ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,3208,44018:31
8,3208,44018:16
29.12.2025 15:03 Uhr
Ecopetrol S.A.: Ecopetrol Comments on Recent News Reports on a Potential Transaction

BOGOTA, Colombia, Dec. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Given recent news reports about a potential acquisition in Brazil by Ecopetrol S.A. (BVC: ECOPETROL; NYSE: EC) ("Ecopetrol" or "we"), we would like to clarify that, Ecopetrol continuously assesses inorganic growth opportunities as part of its strategy for growth and diversification.

While Ecopetrol is currently assessing alternatives in the Brazilian market where the Ecopetrol Group is already present, these assessments are still in preliminary stages in accordance with standard market practices. As of today, there are no binding commitments or obligations to finalize any potential transactions that would warrant disclosure as material information.

Should decisions arise that require the release of material information to the public regarding this or any other opportunity, Ecopetrol expects to disclose these to the market in accordance with applicable regulations.

-------------------------------------

Ecopetrol is the largest company in Colombia and one of the main integrated energy companies in the American continent, with more than 19,000 employees. In Colombia, it is responsible for more than 60% of the hydrocarbon production of most transportation, logistics, and hydrocarbon refining systems, and it holds leading positions in the petrochemicals and gas distribution segments. With the acquisition of 51.4% of ISA's shares, the company participates in energy transmission, the management of real-time systems (XM), and the Barranquilla - Cartagena coastal highway concession. At the international level, Ecopetrol has a stake in strategic basins in the American continent, with Drilling and Exploration operations in the United States (Permian basin and the Gulf of Mexico), Brazil, and Mexico, and, through ISA and its subsidiaries, Ecopetrol holds leading positions in the power transmission business in Brazil, Chile, Peru, and Bolivia, road concessions in Chile, and the telecommunications sector.

This release contains statements that may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements, whether made in this release or in future filings or press releases, or orally, address matters that involve risks and uncertainties, including in respect of the Company's prospects for growth and its ongoing access to capital to fund the Company's business plan, among others. Consequently, changes in the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those included in the forward-looking statements: market prices of oil & gas, our exploration, and production activities, market conditions, applicable regulations, the exchange rate, the Company's competitiveness and the performance of Colombia's economy and industry, to mention a few. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

For more information, please contact:

Head of Capital Markets
Carolina Tovar Aragón
Email: [email protected]

Head of Corporate Communications (Colombia)
Marcela Ulloa
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Ecopetrol S.A.

© 2025 PR Newswire
