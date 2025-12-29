New Horizon Medical Solutions Announces the Acquisition of the Applied Tissue Technologies Business Assets

New Horizon Medical Solutions acquires transparent negative pressure wound therapy device and micro grafting kit to enhance its industry-leading portfolio of wound care solutions

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / December 29, 2025 / New Horizon Medical Solutions (NHMS) is excited to announce the acquisition of Applied Tissue Technologies' (ATT) business assets. ATT is a pioneering, 25-year-old wound care company based in Boston, Massachusetts. This strategic move aligns with NHMS's commitment to delivering cutting-edge products that enhance wound care management.

Key acquisition highlights

Novel wound technologies

ATT has developed patented treatment methods and proprietary devices that empower caregivers to heal wounds more efficiently. Their technologies are designed for use in both established economic zones and in underserved areas, using non-powered and battery-powered solutions.

Expert leadership

Elof Eriksson, MD, PhD, founder of ATT and a distinguished figure in the field of plastic and reconstructive surgery, has been instrumental in the development of these innovative products. He served as chief of plastic and reconstructive surgery at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston from 1986 to 2016 and held the prestigious Joseph E. Murray chair of plastic and reconstructive surgery at Harvard Medical School.

Revolutionary wound dressing

Dr. Eriksson states, "We have developed a novel, simpler, and more predictable wound dressing that features a transparency unlike any other in the marketplace, which is what providers have been searching for."

Strategic vision

Will Hall, CEO of New Horizon Medical Solutions, remarked, "Together, these and other recent additions to our portfolio begin to distinguish us from others and make us a formidable industry partner." This acquisition not only expands NHMS's product offerings but also enhances its position as a leader in advanced wound care solutions.

About New Horizon Medical Solutions

New Horizon Medical Solutions (NHMS) is a leader in advanced wound care technologies, developing and delivering biologically derived human placental allograft products designed to meet the highest standards of safety, quality, and performance. The company's portfolio includes amniotic membranes, placental tissues, and skin graft solutions for chronic wounds, surgical reconstruction, burns, and orthopedic procedures. NHMS has recently expanded its offerings to include advanced diagnostic imaging technologies through its partnership with Kent Imaging. Guided by evidence-based design, patient focus, and precision manufacturing, NHMS delivers solutions that support better clinical decision-making and improved patient outcomes.

www.nhmedical.com

About Applied Tissue Technologies

Applied Tissue Technologies brings advancements in wound healing to patients. This includes research and development supported by the United States Department of Defense to help wounded warriors at the point of injury, instances of prolonged field care and delayed evacuation, and continuing through advanced levels of military medical care. www.appliedtissue.com

Media contact?

Julian Rogers?

Director of Corporate Marketing?

New Horizon Medical Solutions

Julian.rogers@nhmedical.com

702-960-2913

