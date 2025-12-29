WORK Medical Technology Group LTD: WORK Medical Grants East China Exclusive Distribution Rights for AI-Automated Blood Cell Morphology Analyzer, Sets RMB10 Million Sales Target for 2026

Hangzhou, China, Dec. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WORK Medical Technology Group LTD (Nasdaq: WOK) ("WORK Medical", the "Company" or "we"), a supplier of medical devices in China, through its subsidiary, Work (Hangzhou) Medical Treatment Equipment Co., Ltd. and its subsidiaries in China, today announced that its subsidiary, Hunan Saitumofei Medical Treatment Technology Co., Ltd. ("Hunan Saitumofei") has entered into a one-year exclusive distribution agreement (the "Agreement") with Shanghai Benke Medical Technology Co., Ltd. ("Shanghai Benke") to promote and distribute its newly launched AI-Automated Blood Cell Morphology Analyzer (CM-B600) (the "Analyzer") in East China throughout 2026. The collaboration is expected to accelerate market access and drive large-scale commercialization of the new product.

Pursuant to the Agreement, Hunan Saitumofei has granted Shanghai Benke exclusive distribution rights for the Analyzer in East China, covering Jiangsu Province, Shanghai Municipality, and Zhejiang Province -- core markets within China's economically dynamic Yangtze River Delta region -- from January 1 to December 31, 2026. The Agreement establishes a minimum annual sales target of RMB 10 million (approximately US$1.4 million). Shanghai Benke has prepaid a performance bond of RMB 1 million, which will be deducted from the final payment or refunded without interest upon achievement of the sales target.

The Analyzer received manufacturing approval as a Class II medical device from a Chinese regulatory authority in November 2025 and is certified under applicable national and industry standards, including GB 4793.1 and YY 0648. Leveraging high-resolution digital imaging technology, the Analyzer simulates the gold-standard workflow of manual microscopic examination. Through region-based level set segmentation and Support Vector Machine (SVM) algorithms, it automatically completes sample scanning, identification, and classification.

Powered by advanced AI-driven automation, the Analyzer delivers high imaging speed and classification accuracy. It can process up to 150 samples per batch, with an additional emergency slot, achieving an average detection time of no more than three minutes per blood smear. The system delivers classification accuracy of no less than 90% for lymphocytes, neutrophils, eosinophils, basophils, and mature white blood cells per slide. In addition, it can identify 17 subtypes of white blood cells and provides detailed morphological analyses of red blood cells (including acanthocytes, target cells, and fragments) as well as platelet characteristics (such as size classification and aggregation identification). The Analyzer also supports a database capacity of more than 350,000 high-definition blood cell images.

Notably, the Analyzer employs non-deep-learning feature extraction algorithms such as nucleus-to-cytoplasm ratio and granularity analysis, offering high interpretability and substantially reducing potential clinical risks.

Mr. Shuang Wu, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors of WORK Medical, commented: "We are pleased to announce this agency agreement shortly after receiving manufacturing approval, which underscores both the commercial readiness of the Analyzer and the market's recognition of our technology and brand. By leveraging Shanghai Benke's established medical device sales network and deep roots in the East China market, we aim to accelerate market penetration of the Analyzer and further strengthen WORK Medical's nationwide brand presence. We believe this rollout in East China will serve as a benchmark for broader adoption, laying a solid foundation for future expansion across China and into international markets."

WORK Medical Technology Group LTD, through its subsidiary, Work (Hangzhou) Medical Treatment Equipment Co., Ltd. and its subsidiaries in China, is a supplier of medical devices that develops and manufactures Class I and II medical devices and sells Class I and II disposable medical devices through operating subsidiaries in China. The Company has a diverse product portfolio comprising 21 products, including customized and multifunctional masks and other medical consumables. All the products have been sold in 34 provincial-level administrative regions in China, with 15 of them sold in more than 30 countries worldwide. The Company has received a number of quality-related manufacturing designations and has registered 17 products with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration allowing their products to enter the U.S. market. For more information, please visit the Company's website: https://www.workmedtech.com/corporate.

