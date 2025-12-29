Glo2Facial Powers GLO by ME Skin's Facials at Golden Globes Gifting Suite

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / December 29, 2025 / Glo2Facial is excited to announce its official sponsorship of GLO by MESkin's exclusive facial services at the renowned Golden Globes Gifting Suite, hosted by DPA on January 9th and 10th, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. This highly anticipated event gathers Hollywood's elite during one of entertainment's most glamorous weeks, offering them a chance to experience the ultimate in luxury skincare.

Glo2Facial and SkinAct Sponsor GLO by ME Skin at the Golden Globes Gifting Suite

Glo2Facial, a leader in advanced facial technology, will power the signature facials provided by GLO by ME Skin at the prestigious gifting suite. Attendees, including A-list celebrities, industry insiders, and media representatives, will enjoy personalized treatments designed to deliver radiant, red carpet-ready skin. This collaboration highlights both brands' commitment to innovation, luxury, and providing an unforgettable skincare experience.

Additionally, SkinAct will be partnering with GLO by ME Skin by sponsoring all professional equipment, including the facial bed, towel warmers, steamers, and other essential devices. This support ensures that every treatment is delivered with the highest standard of comfort and excellence.

Mechelle's Red-Carpet Kits Featured on TMZ Brunch Bus Experience

In addition to the Golden Globes festivities, GLO by ME Skin's founder, Mechelle, will extend her expertise and signature touch to a select group of VIPs in the days leading up to the event. She is also thrilled to announce her sponsorship of the TMZ Brunch Bus, where she will personally distribute her coveted Red Carpet Travel Kits. These exclusive kits are crafted to keep stars looking flawless on the go, ensuring every celebrity is ready for their close-up, no matter where their day takes them.

Statements from GLO by ME

"We are honored to partner with Glo2Facial for this year's Golden Globes Gifting Suite and can't wait to pamper Hollywood's finest with treatments that truly deliver results," said Mechelle, founder of GLO by ME Skin. "Our Red-Carpet Travel Kits are a must-have for anyone who wants to shine on one of the biggest nights in entertainment, and we're excited to share them with guests on the TMZ Brunch Bus as well."

About the Golden Globes Gifting Suite

The Golden Globes Gifting Suite by DPA is renowned for offering top-tier luxury experiences and products to influential guests. This year's collaboration between Glo2Facial, SkinAct, and GLO by ME Skin promises to elevate the bar for celebrity skincare, setting a new standard for red carpet preparation.

About Glo2Facial

Glo2Facial is a cutting-edge skincare technology brand dedicated to providing transformative facial treatments for all skin types. Their innovative solutions are trusted by top estheticians and beauty professionals worldwide.

About SkinAct

SkinAct is a leading provider of professional spa, salon and esthetic equipment renowned for its commitment to quality and innovation. By sponsoring GLO by ME Skin's equipment, SkinAct ensures the highest level of comfort and effectiveness in every treatment.

About Glo By Me Skin

Founded by Mechelle, GLO by ME Skin specializes in personalized facial treatments and skincare products for those seeking radiant, healthy skin. Known for her expertise and passion, Mechelle is a trusted name among celebrities and beauty insiders.

