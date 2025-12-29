EQS Voting Rights Announcement: HUGO BOSS AG

HUGO BOSS AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



29.12.2025 / 18:02 CET/CEST

Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: HUGO BOSS AG Street: Holy-Allee 3 Postal code: 72555 City: Metzingen

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900LFVU534EBRXD13

2. Reason for notification X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason:

non-applying of trading book exemption according to sec. 36 para. 1 WpHG

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: SOCIETE GENERALE SA

City of registered office, country: Paris, France

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 23 Dec 2025

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 0.44 % 4.68 % 5.12 % 70400000 Previous notification 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000A1PHFF7 313225 0 0.44 % 0.00 % Total 313225 0.44 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % American Call Option 2026-12-18 Until 2026-03-20 to 2026-12-18 1636900 2.33 % European Call Warrant 2026-12-18 From 2026-03-27 to 2026-12-28 12936 0.02 % Total 1649836 2.34 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Contracts For Difference 2028-11-23 From 2026-02-16 to 2028-11-23 Cash Settlement 17269 0.02 % American Put Option 2027-12-17 Until 2026-03-20 to 2027-12-17 Physical Settlement 1235000 1.75 % American Call Warrant 2033-01-03 Until 2026-03-20 to 2033-01-03 Cash Settlement 119654 0.17 % European Put Warrant 2026-12-28 From 2026-03-27 to 2026-12-28 Physical Settlement 5425 0.01 % American Put Warrant 2033-01-03 Until 2033-01-03 Cash Settlement 15862 0.02 % European Call Warrant 2026-02-03 2026-02-03 Cash Settlement 67 0 % American Call Warrant on basket 2033-01-03 Until 2033-01-03 Cash Settlement 37539 0.05 % American Call Option 2033-01-03 Until 2026-03-20 to 2033-01-03 Cash Settlement 152762 0.22 % American Put Option 2033-01-03 Until 2026-03-20 to 2033-01-03 Cash Settlement 21785 0.03 % American Call Option on basket 2033-01-03 Until 2033-01-03 Cash Settlement 38545 0.05 % Total 1643908 2.34 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) -SOCIETE GENERALE SA % % % -SOCIETE GENERALE EFFEKTEN Gmbh % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:



Date

29 Dec 2025





