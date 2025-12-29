MasterWord Services, Inc.: MasterWord Becomes First Language Services Company to Earn Level 1 Trauma-Informed Care Certification

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / December 29, 2025 / MasterWord Services, Inc. (MasterWord) announced that it has achieved Level 1 Trauma-Informed Care Certification through The Ecumenical Center for Education, Counseling, and Health, becoming the first language services company to do so.

For MasterWord, trauma-informed is not a label. It is a practical operating standard that shapes how the organization designs services, supports language professionals, and helps clients reduce the risk of re-traumatization during critical, high-stakes interactions.

"Trauma can directly affect communication and behavior, including how people process information and questions, sequence events, or follow instructions," said Ludmila Golovine, President and CEO of MasterWord. "This certification reflects our commitment to communication access that bridges language and culture while aligning with trauma-informed principles, promoting safety, trustworthiness, and empowerment in every interaction."

Level 1 certification is foundational, not beginner, and establishes a common framework and core practices across sectors.

For MasterWord's healthcare, justice, social services, and emergency-response partners, it reinforces a trauma-informed approach that supports safer communication and stronger engagement.

This is MasterWord's second major trauma-informed achievement as an organization. In 2023 MasterWord became the first Vicarious Trauma-Informed language services company (VT-ORG) after implementing internal organizational practices in accordance with the guidelines of the US Department of Justice Office for Victims of Crime.

These milestones reflect MasterWord's long-standing commitment to trauma-informed practices, vicarious trauma mitigation, and trauma-informed training through the MasterWord Institute.



About MasterWord

MasterWord is a global language services company that has been supporting organizations that serve diverse communities through interpreting, translation, and related language access solutions for more than 30 years. For more information, please visit: www.masterword.com.



