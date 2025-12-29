Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - December 29, 2025) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced that Cicely LaMothe, Deputy Director of the Division of Corporation Finance, has retired from the agency.



"Cicely has gone above and beyond the call of duty over the past twenty-four years to serve the public in her many critical roles in the Division of Corporation Finance," said Jim Moloney, Director of the Division of Corporation Finance. "Throughout her tenure she has contributed her passion, commitment, and accounting expertise to support our mission - to ensure investors have the information they need to make informed decisions. She will be sorely missed, and we wish her all the best on her next chapter."



Ms. LaMothe joined the Division of Corporation Finance in 2002 and has served in multiple senior leadership positions, including Program Director of the Disclosure Review Program, Associate Director of the Office of Assessment and Continuous Improvement, and Associate Director of Disclosure Operations before being named Deputy Director for Disclosure Operations in 2022. She served as Acting Director until Jim Moloney was appointed Director on September 30, 2025.



During Cicely's tenure she:



Increased regulatory transparency through the issuance of external guidance, including 25+ new and updated Compliance and Disclosure Interpretations (covering clawbacks, deSPACs, Rule 10b5-1, etc.), Staff Legal Bulletin 14M clarifying views on the application of Rule 14a-8, and seven CF Staff Statements on rapidly evolving crypto-related matters (liquid staking, stablecoins, mining activities, meme coins, crypto ETPs).

Drove policy recommendations to the Commission regarding the acceleration of registration statements with mandatory arbitration provisions as well as Concept Releases covering both Foreign Private Issuers and Asset-Backed Securities.

Expanded accommodations for companies submitting draft registration statements to promote capital formation.

Advanced key improvements in the division's approach on the reviews of public company disclosures that modernize and enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of regulatory oversight.

"After more than two decades at the SEC, I depart with a deep sense of honor and gratitude for the opportunity to serve the American public. The work has been incredibly challenging and rewarding, and I have learned immensely from the dedicated individuals who commit themselves daily to this critical mission. To my colleagues, your integrity and, more importantly, your friendship, has been my true inspiration and constant motivation," said Ms. LaMothe.Before coming to the SEC, Ms. LaMothe worked for six years in the private sector, including as the financial reporting manager for a public company and with a national accounting firm. Ms. LaMothe earned her bachelor's degree in accounting from Hampton University and is a licensed Certified Public Accountant.

