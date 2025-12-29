Agoura Hills, California--(Newsfile Corp. - December 29, 2025) - Vera Quinn, Chief Executive Officer of Cydcor, has been named a 2025 honoree of the LA Times Studios Inspirational Women Forum & Leadership Awards, an annual recognition program honoring women leaders for professional achievement, leadership, and organizational impact.

The Inspirational Women Forum & Leadership Awards recognize women leaders across industries selected for professional achievement, leadership, and organizational impact. Quinn was recognized for her contributions at Cydcor, including her focus on driving sustained business growth, and building a high-performance, opportunity-based culture.

"I'm honored to receive the recognition," said Quinn. "It speaks to the strength of our leadership culture and the consistent focus business results delivered across the organization to the field sales network and our clients."

As CEO of Cydcor, Quinn leads an outsourced sales and customer acquisition organization supporting Fortune 500 companies and emerging brands across multiple industries. Under her leadership, Cydcor has emphasized operational discipline, quality, revenue growth, and leadership development within an entrepreneurial environment designed to create advancement opportunities at every level of the organization.

Quinn has received multiple recognitions for her leadership, including being named CEO of the Year by the Los Angeles Business Journal Valley Women's Leadership Awards. Under her leadership, Cydcor was also named to the 2025 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing privately held companies, reflecting the company's sustained growth and performance.

About Cydcor

Cydcor is a leading provider of outsourced sales solutions, helping Fortune 500 companies and emerging brands grow their customer base and market share. Headquartered in Agoura Hills, California, Cydcor supports clients across the United States and Canada through a network of independently owned sales companies. The company is committed to leadership development, community engagement, and delivering exceptional results for clients. Learn more at www.cydcor.com.

