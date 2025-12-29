Texas Tech Health El Paso: Winter Celebration Raises Funds for Cancer Screenings in West Texas

EL PASO, TX / ACCESS Newswire / December 29, 2025 / Texas Tech Health El Paso's third annual Lighting Campus for Hope, presented by Hunt Companies, illuminated the campus with holiday magic on Dec. 5. An estimated 1,000 celebrated hope and unity in the fight against cancer.

Funds raised from Lighting Campus for Hope will help provide more than 600 life-saving cancer screenings and follow-up diagnostics, which are often more costly.

"Lighting Campus for Hope is a powerful reminder of what we can achieve when we come together with purpose," said Andrea Tawney, Ph.D., Vice President for Institutional Advancement, who has led the campaign.

During the celebration, El Paso Electric and the Electric Company Charitable Foundation announced a combined $500,000 gift to the Building Hope Campaign. In recognition of the gift, Texas Tech Health El Paso is naming the imaging reception area after the company and its charitable foundation.

"Lighting Campus for Hope reflects the strength and compassion of our community," said El Paso Electric President and CEO Kelly A. Tomblin. "El Paso Electric and the Electric Company Charitable Foundation are honored to contribute to the Fox Cancer Center's imaging center, helping ensure that life-saving care is available to the families we."

Their combined $500,000 contribution represents a meaningful step toward transforming cancer care in West Texas. Imaging services are often the first critical step in identifying cancer early, and this gift supports the creation of a space designed to deliver timely, accurate diagnostics for patients and families.

The gift is part of the $50 million Building Hope Campaign supporting the cancer center's construction. To date, $45 million has been committed by community business leaders, including Steve and Nancy Fox and their family, the Paso del Norte Health Foundation, the Hunt Family Foundation, GECU and other community champions.

The Building Hope Campaign offers an opportunity to transform cancer care for families across West Texas. Pledges may be fulfilled over multiple years, allowing donors to make a long-term impact. Every gift of any size has the power to save a life, offer hope and become part of our community's cancer center forever.

Visit ttuhscepimpact.org/fox-cancer-center to learn more.

Currently, El Pasoans must travel hundreds of miles for treatment and many are unable to travel for access. In September, Texas Tech Health El Paso broke ground on the Fox Cancer Center. The Fox Cancer Center will open the door to compassionate and comprehensive cancer care, life-saving research and opportunities for innovative clinical trials in West Texas.

When completed, this facility will ensure cancer warriors can receive top-notch care in the region, sparing families the emotional and financial burden of traveling far from home for treatment.

About Texas Tech Health El Paso

Texas Tech Health El Paso, established in 2013, serves 108 counties in West Texas and offers programs in medicine, nursing, biomedical sciences, and dentistry. Its 2,600 graduates focus on excellence in education, research, and clinical service.

