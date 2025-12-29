Anzeige
Montag, 29.12.2025
ACCESS Newswire
29.12.2025 20:26 Uhr
Foundation Software to Showcase Products at World of Concrete 2026

STRONGSVILLE, OHIO / ACCESS Newswire / December 29, 2025 / Foundation Software will exhibit its comprehensive suite of construction software and services at World of Concrete happening January 20th-22nd, 2026, at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Booth N1849.

Foundation will highlight The EDGE, the company's estimating and takeoff software, purpose-built for concrete contractors. The EDGE's comprehensive concrete database includes material specifications, labor productivity rates, equipment costs and regional pricing data - streamlining the estimating process and enabling concrete contractors to generate accurate bids faster and more efficiently.

The company will also spotlight the Grid Timecard feature within its WorkMax mobile time tracking app, which has been nominated for World of Concrete's Innovative Product Award. This innovation allows project managers to input hours for multiple employees, equipment and cost codes on a single screen - dramatically accelerating time entry.

"World of Concrete brings together the industry's most forward-thinking concrete professionals," said Mike Ode, CEO of Foundation Software. "We're excited to show attendees how our integrated technology stack helps construction companies reduce administrative burden and focus on what they do best."

During the event, attendees can tour a variety of Foundation Software's integrated solutions, including:

  • The EDGE: Concrete estimating and takeoff software

  • FOUNDATION and FOUNDATION Pay: Construction accounting and expense & pay management software

  • Payroll4Construction: Construction payroll service

  • WorkMax: Mobile time tracking app (includes Grid Timecard)

  • SafetyHQ: Construction safety management app

Foundation Software's World of Concrete appearance follows a milestone year that included recognition on the Crain's Cleveland Business Fast 50 list for fastest-growing companies. The products featured at the booth each received a Construction Executive Top Tech Award in 2025.

For more information about World of Concrete 2026, visit worldofconcrete.com.

Foundation Software, LLC

Foundation Software has been the leading provider of construction software and services since 1985, delivering products that cover a project's entire lifecycle, including job cost accounting, expense management, takeoff& estimating, project management, safety management, HR management, mobile field apps and payroll services. For information, call (800) 246-0800, visit www.foundationsoft.com or email info@foundationsoft.com.

Media Contacts

Tracie Kuczkowski | VP of Marketing
tak@foundationsoft.com
(800) 246-0800 x 7933

Samantha Ann Illius | Marketing Relations Coordinator and Influence Specialist
SIllius@foundationsoft.com
(800) 811-5926 x 4823

SOURCE: Foundation Software



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/foundation-software-to-showcase-products-at-world-of-concrete-202-1117795

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
