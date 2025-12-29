Through High-Profile Ambassadors and Major Partnerships, ZetrOZ Systems Expanded Reach of sam Device in 2025

The leader in sports medicine healing innovations worked with athletes, athletic trainers, physicians and foundations to inform the public of the wearable ultrasound device's proven effectiveness.

TRUMBULL, CT / ACCESS Newswire / December 29, 2025 / In 2025, ZetrOZ Systems successfully expanded outreach programs and launched new partnerships to expand awareness of the sam wearable ultrasound device's proven effectiveness. Through these high-profile additions to its roster of Brand Ambassadors and continued relationships with national medical associations, ZetrOZ Systems is building on its base of more than 300,000 people who have used the sustained acoustic medicine device to recover from athletic activities and soft-tissue injuries without invasive surgery.

Throughout the year, ZetrOZ Systems' ambassador program added new athletes, including U.S. Olympic athlete Ashley Hoffman and University of Kentucky football player Quay'Sheed Scott. Both praise the sam units for helping them recover faster and more effectively from practices, competition and injuries.

Also coming on board as ambassadors were inspirational leaders such as Noah Galloway, a U.S. Army Veteran who competed on television's "Dancing with the Stars" and appeared on the cover of Men's Health magazine. Galloway credits the sam device for helping him to manage his chronic pain and recover from years of overuse and training.

The sam device's popularity with both professional and amateur athletes didn't stop there. In April, ZetrOZ Systems partnered with the athlete branding platform Lnup to launch a "Road to Pro" campaign. The company also took its message to a Ragin' Cajuns game and promoted its role in preventing and treating injuries during MLB Spring Training. ZetrOZ Systems also promoted injury prevention and treatment by working with athletic trainers via the year-end Recovery Sideline Challenge.

More than 30 clinical studies have validated the effectiveness of sustained acoustic medicine and the sam device in improving function and range of motion and shortening recovery time after strains, sprains, or surgery. Throughout 2025, physicians and other experts from ZetrOZ Systems presented the latest data from those studies at medical conferences, including at three major conferences: the 27th annual Big Sky Sports Medicine Conference, the Orthopedic Summit and the Workers' Compensation Institute Annual Conference.

ZetrOZ Systems also brought that data to national conferences of professional athletic trainers, including the PFATS meeting at the NFL Medical Summit in Orlando, the NBATA Sports Medicine Meeting in Chicago and the CATS Conference in Las Vegas.

The sam device's popularity extends far beyond professional and college athletics, helping everyday people with the activities that matter to them. Suffering from a herniated vertebral disc, Medtech CEO Lia Winter used the sam device to relieve back pain and return to work. The ultrasound unit helped bicyclist Patrick Murphy pedal 2,900 miles across the country to raise money for charities in Africa and his home state of Michigan. And Drew Sumrell found relief using the sam unit for bilateral knee osteoarthritis that prevented him from hiking, doing chores and other activities.

Growing recognition of the sam device's ability to relieve pain and restore function led to new or expanded partnerships with the Arthritis Foundation and the Orthopaedic Foundation. In June, ZetrOZ Systems received Ease of Use Certification from the Arthritis Foundation, which promotes research and treatments for the 60 million U.S. adults living with arthritis. ZetrOZ Systems promoted the future of medical research and care with its sponsorship of the Orthopaedic Foundation's Manhattan Medical Immersion Camp.

Sustained acoustic medicine works by applying continuous, long-duration ultrasound treatment directly to the site of an injury. The treatment penetrates deep into soft tissue, improving circulation, decreasing inflammation and accelerating the healing process. The ZetrOZ Systems sam X1 and 2.0 devices are the only wearable ultrasound devices cleared by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration for daily home use.

