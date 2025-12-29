Montreal, Quebec and Atlanta, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 29, 2025) - CIGO Tracker, a leading fleet management and logistics optimization platform serving the United States and Canada, today announced major enhancements to its geofencing capabilities. The upgraded features provide fleet operators with deeper visibility, tighter control over vehicle activity, and improved compliance monitoring across North American operations.

As supply chain complexity increases and regulatory oversight tightens in both U.S. and Canadian markets, fleet managers are under growing pressure to ensure drivers follow approved routes, avoid unauthorized stops, and meet strict delivery windows. CIGO Tracker's enhanced geofencing suite addresses these challenges by delivering real-time alerts, precise location intelligence, and detailed time-on-site analytics that transform raw GPS data into actionable insights.

Advanced Control Over Fleet Boundaries

The upgraded geofencing functionality enables operations teams to create highly accurate restricted and approved zones around specific locations, including customer sites, competitor facilities, personal residences, or high-risk areas. When a vehicle enters or exits a defined zone, dispatchers receive immediate notifications, allowing for rapid response and proactive management.

Key features of CIGO Tracker's enhanced geofencing capabilities include:

Precision Boundary Creation: Draw custom geofences around any location using advanced mapping tools

Draw custom geofences around any location using advanced mapping tools Real-Time Entry and Exit Alerts: Instantly notify dispatchers when vehicles cross defined boundaries

Instantly notify dispatchers when vehicles cross defined boundaries Detailed Time-on-Site Tracking: Capture arrival times, dwell duration, and departure data for every stop

Capture arrival times, dwell duration, and departure data for every stop Historical Location Analytics: Identify trends in driver behavior, route adherence, and operational efficiency

Identify trends in driver behavior, route adherence, and operational efficiency Compliance and Audit Reporting: Generate automated documentation for insurance, regulatory, and customer requirements

Solving Critical Fleet Management Challenges

CIGO Tracker's enhanced geofencing adds contextual intelligence to every stop, helping operations managers distinguish between legitimate deliveries and unauthorized activity.

For fleets operating across the U.S.-Canada border, the platform provides consistent, uninterrupted monitoring regardless of region or network coverage. This unified approach eliminates the need for multiple tracking systems and ensures standardized oversight across all routes.

Driving Accountability and Performance Improvement

The time-tracking insights generated through enhanced geofencing allow fleet and transportation managers to accurately measure driver productivity and customer service performance. By analyzing real-world handle times at delivery locations, teams can uncover inefficiencies, optimize routes, and improve overall service levels.

CIGO Tracker's reporting tools empower fleet managers to:

Confirm adherence to customer delivery windows

Provide verifiable proof of service for billing and dispute resolution

Identify coaching and training opportunities for drivers

Optimize route planning based on real performance data

Demonstrate proactive risk management to insurers

Advancing Location Intelligence in Fleet Operations

CIGO Tracker continues to lead innovation in fleet location intelligence by combining real-time monitoring with advanced analytics in a user-friendly platform. These latest geofencing enhancements reinforce the company's commitment to helping logistics organizations reduce costs, improve safety, and maintain operational excellence across North America.

The enhanced geofencing features are available immediately to all CIGO Tracker customers in the United States and Canada and integrate seamlessly into existing fleet management workflows. Additional location intelligence innovations are already in development and scheduled for future releases.

Fleet operators interested in learning more can schedule a personalized demonstration to see how CIGO Tracker's enhanced geofencing capabilities improve visibility, accountability, and control.

About CIGO Tracker

CIGO Tracker delivers comprehensive fleet management and logistics optimization solutions for transportation companies across the United States and Canada. The platform combines real-time delivery tracking, route optimization, and advanced analytics to help organizations improve efficiency, reduce operational costs, and enhance customer satisfaction.

