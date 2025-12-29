New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - December 29, 2025) - Leading international securities law firm Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE: ITGR) and certain of the Company's senior executives for securities fraud after a significant stock drop resulting from the potential violations of the federal securities laws.

Investors have until February 9, 2026, to ask the Court to be appointed to lead the case. The complaint asserts claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 on behalf of investors in Integer common stock. The case is pending in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York and is captioned West Palm Beach Firefighters' Pension Fund v. Integer Holdings Corporation, et al., No. 1:25-cv-10251.

Why is Integer Being Sued for Securities Fraud?

Integer designs and manufactures cardiac rhythm management and cardiovascular products, including electrophysiology ("EP") devices that map the heart's electrical activity to diagnose and treat arrhythmias.

During the relevant period, Integer repeatedly touted its EP sales growth and market position while overstating demand for its EP devices.

As alleged, in truth, demand for and revenue from Integer's EP products had fallen sharply-directly contradicting the Company's public assurances.

Why did Integer's Stock Drop?

On October 23, 2025, Integer disclosed that it lowered its 2025 sales guidance to a range between $1.840 billion and $1.854 billion, from a range between $1.850 billion and $1.876 billion, and well below analysts' estimates. The Company also revealed that it expected poor net sales growth of -2% to 2% and organic sales growth of 0% to 4% for 2026. Integer also admitted that two of its EP devices experienced "slower than forecasted" adoption and that it expected the slower demand "to continue into 2026." This news caused the price of Integer stock to drop $35.22 per share, or more than 32%, from a closing price of $109.11 per share on October 22, 2025, to $73.89 per share on October 23, 2025.

What Can You Do?

If you invested in Integer, you may have legal options and are encouraged to submit your information to the firm.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis, there is no cost to you. Shareholders are not responsible for any court costs or expenses of litigation.

